Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 today: When and how to check your score

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the Class 10 exam results on Thursday via a press conference at 12.30 pm.

Students will be able to check their KSEEB results on the official websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in from 1 pm. Students will need their SSLC examination registration numbers to check the results.

Here’s how to check Karnataka SSLC Results 2022:

To check the results, students can visit karresults.nic.in. The screen on the website will ask for the student’s registration number and date of birth. One needs to enter accurate details and 'submit' for their SSLC Result to be displayed on the screen.

They can also view the results on sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Students will also receive their results on the registered mobile numbers.

The SSLC exams were conducted between March 28 and April 11 this year. Over 8 lakh students appeared for the examination. KSSEB released the provisional answer keys for the exam on April 12.

The KSEEB, which will release district-wise results, will not announce the names of the toppers.

Candidates who fail to qualify in the examination will be given another opportunity to take the supplementary examination.