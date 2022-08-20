    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Krishna Janmashtami: Over 200 Dahi Handi participants injured in Mumbai, 64 in Thane city

    Krishna Janmashtami: Over 200 Dahi Handi participants injured in Mumbai, 64 in Thane city

    Krishna Janmashtami: Over 200 Dahi Handi participants injured in Mumbai, 64 in Thane city
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    As many as 222 'Govindas' or Dahi Handi participants were injured while forming human pyramids during Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai and 64 in Thane city, civic officials said on Saturday.

    As many as 222 ’Govindas’ or Dahi Handi participants were injured while forming human pyramids during Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai and 64 in Thane city, civic officials said on Saturday. In Thane city, the home turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, 12 out of the 64 injured are being treated at hospitals, officials said, adding that all of them are out of danger.
    In Mumbai, 197 injured ’Govindas’ were discharged after treatment. The condition of 25 others admitted to hospitals is stable, they said. Of the 222 injured participants, the highest 58 Govindas were treated at the civic-run KEM Hospital, followed by 20 each at Rajawadi Hospital and Trauma Care Hospital, 19 at Sion Hospital and 17 at Cooper Hospital. Civic-run Nair Hospital treated 12 ’Govindas’, Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital 10, Poddar Hospital 9, Bhabha Hospital 8, and Shatabdi Hospital treated 4 participants.
    Pictures | Dahi Handi celebrations 2022
    Officials said that most of the Govindas suffered injuries to their hands and legs following a fall while forming human pyramids. A civic official said many Govindas were also treated at various state-run hospitals in Mumbai, including 15 at GT Hospital, and five each at Saint George Hospital and the JJ Hospital. Several Govindas were also treated at private hospitals like Bombay Hospital, Hinduja Hospital and Nanavati Hospital, among others, for their injuries.
    The Maharashtra government had directed government-run hospitals to treat the injured members of Govinda teams for free. To mark Janmashtami on Friday, Govinda squads built human pyramids to reach and break ’dahi handis’ or earthen pots containing buttermilk and curd suspended high above the ground.
    Also Read | What is Dahi Handi? History, significance & celebrations
    Dahi Handi events and Govinda troupes receive considerable political patronage in various cities, mainly in Mumbai and Thane. Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said, ”A total of 64 participants suffered injuries while forming human pyramids as part of Dahi Handi celebrations on Friday. Most of the injured were provided treatment by the medical teams present on the spot.”
    While nine of the injured are being treated at Kalwa Civic Hospital, two others are undergoing treatment at the District Civil Hospital, and one at Kaushalya Hospital, he said. ”All of them are out of danger and recovering,” Sawant said.
    Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai
    On Thursday, CM Shinde told the Legislative Assembly that the government had decided to accord adventure sport status to Dahi Handi. The adventure sport tag will allow young participants at these events to apply for government jobs under the sports quota. Participants or their families will also be provided compensation if the participants suffer injuries while forming human pyramids, the chief minister said.
    (Text inputs from PTI)

    Tags

    Krishna JanmashtamimumbaiThane

    Previous Article

    Cloudbursts kill four in Uttarakhand, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Next Article

    AAP vs BJP: Sisodia accused number 1 but Kejriwal 'kingpin' in Delhi 'liquor scam', says Anurag Thakur

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng