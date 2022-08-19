Krishna Janmashtami 2022: PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu greet nation

    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    The festival of Janmashtami  is celebrated across India to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The festival falls during the Hindu month of Bhadrapada on the Ashtami date.

    On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greeting to the entire nation. Newly elected President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar also greeted citizens.
    During this festival, dahi handi events are held in several parts of the country and several devotees observe fast.
    Taking to Twitter Modi wished the festival of devotion and gaiety would bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune to everyone’s life.
    In a message, the President said Lord Krishna's life and teachings included the message of well-being and virtue.
    "I pray that this festival of Janmashtami inspires us to follow the path of virtue in our thought, words and action," Murmu said.
    Also Read: Janmashtami 2022: History, significance and all you need to know
    Vice-President Secretariat also tweeted quoting Dhankhar: "His timeless teachings in the Bhagavad Gita have been a great source of inspiration for humanity. May this Janmashtami bring peace, harmony and happiness in our lives."
    Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also extended his greetings to the devotees. He has allowed dahi handi celebrations to be held after a gap of two years and also announced Rs 10 lakh insurance for all govindas in the state.
    Meanwhile, British PM contender Rishi Sunak visited Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with his wife Akshata to celebrate Janmashtami.
    Also Read: Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Do's and don’ts for people who are fasting
     

