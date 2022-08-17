Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Do's and don’ts for people who are fasting

By CNBCTV18.com

Krishna Janmashtami is observed every year on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha, as per the Hindu calendar. This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated across the country on August 18 and 19. To celebrate Krishna Janmashtami, people fast and break it at midnight after performing kirtan and bhajans. The fast is known as the Janamashtami Vrat, and here are a few dos and don'ts that you should follow if you are observing it.

Dos

Wake up early

Janmashtami is a time when you should wake up early in the morning.

Eat only 'satvik' food

Only satvik food should be consumed during vrat on Krishna Janmashtami. Garlic and onion should not be consumed on this day. Also, having milk and curd is essential to the Janmashtami celebration.

Feed cows

As Lord Krishna was fond of cows, feeding cows on Janmashtami is considered noble.

Donate food and clothes

Donating food, water and clothes during fast is a noble act as Lord Krishna considers everyone poor or rich as equal and loves them equally.

Don’ts

Avoid drinking tea or coffee

It is recommended to avoid consuming beverages like coffee or tea as they may lead to acidity and may cause uneasiness, heaviness, and headache while fasting.

Avoid non-veg food

Most of Hindu festivals are marked by the consumption of fruits and vegetarian feasts and Janmashtami is no exception.

Don’t pluck Tulsi leaves

Tulsi leaves should not be plucked on Krishna Janmashtami and they should be collected a day before.

Do not eat rice

It is forbidden to eat rice on the day Janmashtami, even when not fasting.

Avoid fried and oily foods

Avoid eating oily foods while fasting as they can cause stomach problems. Add plenty of fruits, milk and juices to your fasting diet.