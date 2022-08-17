    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Do's and don’ts for people who are fasting

    Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Do's and don’ts for people who are fasting

    Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Do's and don’ts for people who are fasting
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated across the country on August 18 and 19. To celebrate Krishna Janmashtami, people fast and break it at midnight after performing kirtan and bhajans. Here are a few dos and don'ts that you should follow if you are observing Janamashtami Vrat.

    Krishna Janmashtami is observed every year on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha, as per the Hindu calendar. This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated across the country on August 18 and 19. To celebrate Krishna Janmashtami, people fast and break it at midnight after performing kirtan and bhajans. The fast is known as the Janamashtami Vrat, and here are a few dos and don'ts that you should follow if you are observing it.

    Dos

    Wake up early

    Janmashtami is a time when you should wake up early in the morning.

    Eat only 'satvik' food

    Only satvik food should be consumed during vrat on Krishna Janmashtami. Garlic and onion should not be consumed on this day. Also, having milk and curd is essential to the Janmashtami celebration.

    Feed cows

    As Lord Krishna was fond of cows, feeding cows on Janmashtami is considered noble.

    Also Read: Janmashtami 2022 — What is Dahi Handi? History, significance & celebrations
    Donate food and clothes

    Donating food, water and clothes during fast is a noble act as Lord Krishna considers everyone poor or rich as equal and loves them equally.

    Don’ts

    Avoid drinking tea or coffee

    It is recommended to avoid consuming beverages like coffee or tea as they may lead to acidity and may cause uneasiness, heaviness, and headache while fasting.

    Avoid non-veg food

    Most of Hindu festivals are marked by the consumption of fruits and vegetarian feasts and Janmashtami is no exception.

    Don’t pluck Tulsi leaves

    Tulsi leaves should not be plucked on Krishna Janmashtami and they should be collected a day before.

    Also Read: Happy Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, messages & quotes to share with loved ones
    Do not eat rice

    It is forbidden to eat rice on the day Janmashtami, even when not fasting.

    Avoid fried and oily foods

    Avoid eating oily foods while fasting as they can cause stomach problems. Add plenty of fruits, milk and juices to your fasting diet.

    (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)

    Tags

    Indian festivalJanmashtamiLord Krishna

    Previous Article

    Happy Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, messages & quotes to share with loved ones

    Next Article

    Janmashtami 2022 — What is Dahi Handi? History, significance & celebrations

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng