Allahabad HC ordered to forward Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute suits details to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has directed the Registrar General of the Allahabad High Court to provide details of suits related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute pending before a Mathura court, as it considers whether the high court should try the matter to avoid delays and consolidate proceedings.

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Registrar General of the Allahabad High Court to provide details of the suits pertaining to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute. The directive came in response to a plea challenging the high court's order, which transferred all matters related to the dispute from a Mathura court to itself.

Justice SK Kaul and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, presiding over the bench, heard the pleas and expressed their thoughts on the matter.

Justice Kaul opined that considering the nature of the dispute, it might be better for the high court to handle the case.

“Looking at the nature of the matter, is it not better that the high court tries the matter? Thinking aloud, if it is tried at a higher level... pendency of matter causes its own disquiet, one side or the other", Justice Kaul observed.

He also pointed out that having multiple proceedings and prolonging the matter would not be beneficial to any party involved. Settling the issue at the high court level would be a more appropriate approach, he remarked.

Accordingly, the bench ordered the Registrar of the High Court to furnish the suits sought to be consolidated by the impugned order. They also acknowledged that the order issued earlier lacked clarity and decided to revisit the matter after three weeks.

The suit before the Mathura court was filed by Bal Krishna, represented by Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta and others, requesting the shifting of Shahi Masjid Idgah.

They claimed that the mosque was constructed on a part of the 13.37-acre land belonging to the Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust. On May 26, the high court ordered the transfer of all relevant matters from the Mathura court to itself.

Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra granted the transfer application filed by Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman at Katra Keshav Dev Khewat Mathura (deity), represented by Ranjana Agnihotri and seven others.

The petitioners had requested that the original trial be conducted by the high court, similar to the Ayodhya matter.

