Kozhikode train fire: Kerala suspect apprehended in Maharashtra by anti-terrorism squad

On Sunday night, an unidentified man set fire to passengers by pouring petrol on them when the train reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur. Nine people suffered burn injuries and are receiving treatment at various hospitals.

The man suspected of starting a fire onboard a train in Kerala, which resulted in the deaths of three people, has been apprehended by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. The suspect, identified as Shahrukh Saifi, was captured due to the combined efforts of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed in Kerala, central agencies and Maharashtra police.

Kerala Police DGP Anil Kant spoke to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram and confirmed that the suspect was in custody and would be brought to the southern state as soon as possible. He stated that the motive behind the attack would only be known after the suspect was interrogated.

”The suspect has been taken into custody. Right now he is in Ratnagiri . The process is on to bring him here. He will be brought here as soon as possible,” the DGP said.

A team of police officials from Kerala has arrived in Ratnagiri to take custody of the suspect and further investigate the incident.

On Sunday night, Saifi allegedly set fire to passengers by pouring inflammable petrol on them when the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express reached the Korapuzha bridge near Elathur in Kozhikode. Nine people suffered burn injuries and are receiving treatment at various hospitals.

The bodies of a woman, an infant, and a man who went missing from the train after the fire were discovered near the Elathur railway station. Police believe they fell off the train or attempted to get down after seeing the fire.

News18 reported that Saifi was at Ratnagiri civil hospital for treatment of head injuries that he received after falling off the train he had targeted in Kerala. However, he fled from the hospital.

The incident was most likely pre-planned, as the suspect was carrying petrol in a bottle in his bag. The SIT of the Kerala police has intensified its probe into the matter, and further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday confirmed the news outside the Parliament in an interview with ANI and thanked the law enforcement officials that made the apprehension possible.

