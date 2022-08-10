Kolkata university professor asked to pay Rs 99 crore over 'objectionable' Instagram pics

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Kolkata: The controversy erupted over a picture showing the assistant professor in a swimsuit.

A former assistant professor at Kolkata's St Xavier’s University alleged that she was forced to quit last year and asked to pay Rs 99 crore compensation over an 'objectionable' Instagram post. The controversy erupted over a picture showing the academic in a swimsuit.

In a police complaint, she said the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the university told her that the father of a first-year student had sent a written complaint against her. In that complaint, the father said that he had found his son looking at her photos on Instagram and that these photos were “objectionable" and “bordered on nudity".

Several reports emerged on Tuesday claiming that the university said that the woman's photos had 'besmirched' the reputation of the institute.

According to reports, the academic, who is an alumna of St Xavier’s College Kolkata , said that she had shared such photos on her Instagram stories before joining the university and that there was no way that they could have been accessible at any time after 24 hours of being posted.

She claimed that her private Instagram account may have been hacked, leading to a leak of her images. She said no FIR was based on her complaint. “However, after writing to the Kolkata Police Commissioner, the FIR was registered against unknown persons,” India Today reported.

She also alleged that the process by which she was forced to quit the institute amounts to sexual harassment . She said that a piece of paper with thumbnails of her photos wearing a swimsuit was circulated among people during a meeting with the V-C (and six others), News 18 reported. She resigned in October 2021.

However, the university refuted the allegations and claimed that she had resigned of her own accord. Meanwhile, the university has reportedly sought “an unconditional apology” from her and Rs 99 crore in compensation for “causing immense and irreparable damage” to its reputation.

According to the Times of India, the teacher said she will file a writ petition in the Calcutta High Court this month.