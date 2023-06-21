‘State must preserve heritage’: HC restrains West Bengal government from completely disbanding Kolkata trams

A two judge bench of the High Court headed by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam passed the order while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate for preservation of remaining stretches of tramways in Kolkata from being sold off or demolished in Kolkata.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the Government of West Bengal to form a committee of experts to examine how the iconic Kolkata tram services can be preserved. The HC also passed an order restraining the government from auctioning tram depots and tram sheds.

A two-judge bench of the High Court headed by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam passed the order while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate for preservation of remaining stretches of tramways in Kolkata from being sold off or demolished in Kolkata.

The petitioner contended that despite the trams being an integral part of Kolkata's heritage, several portions of the Tram Railway System have been dismantled and sold off by the state government.

The total sanctioned strength of the tram services was over 116 kilometres which has now come down to 33.04 kilometres. Thus, to prevent further restriction and closure of the heritage tramways, the petitioners appealed in the Calcutta HC.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice Sivagnaman and Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta ordered the State to constitute a committee comprising relevant government officials, tram enthusiasts among the citizens, non-Governmental organisations and experts to examine the steps to be taken for preserving the tram services.

As per a Livelaw report, the court observed that the decision to stop the tram services was not taken with a broader view and it is an undisputed fact that the trams are a part of Kolkata’s heritage.

“State must preserve heritage for not only present enjoyment…but to preserve the same for posterity,” the court noted during the hearing as per the report.

The Chief Justice also acknowledged that expenses that would be required to make for such restoration and said if the entire stretch can’t be covered then at least the major routes can be preserved as they have potential to become great tourist attractions.

“Furthermore tram sheds and depots are required for effective functioning of tram services. Therefore, the respondents are restrained from selling,” the Court said, passing a restraint order.

During the hearing the court observed that it is the state’s duty to preserve the heritage and since it is already preserving several heritage structures, the trams should not be totally disbanded in Kolkata.