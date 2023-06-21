CNBC TV18
homeindia News'State must preserve heritage': HC restrains West Bengal government from completely disbanding Kolkata trams

Jun 21, 2023
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 21, 2023 6:58:37 PM IST (Updated)

A two judge bench of the High Court headed by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam passed the order while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate for preservation of remaining stretches of tramways in Kolkata from being sold off or demolished in Kolkata.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the Government of West Bengal to form a committee of experts to examine how the iconic Kolkata tram services can be preserved. The HC also passed an order restraining the government from auctioning tram depots and tram sheds.

A two-judge bench of the High Court headed by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam passed the order while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate for preservation of remaining stretches of tramways in Kolkata from being sold off or demolished in Kolkata.


The petitioner contended that despite the trams being an integral part of Kolkata's heritage, several portions of the Tram Railway System have been dismantled and sold off by the state government.

