Kolkata reported least number of rape cases among 19 cities in 2021: NCRB report

As per the report, Kolkata reported 11 cases of rape last year. Moreover, Kolkata was also the city where no attempt-to-rape case was registered.

Kolkata reported the least number of rape cases in 2021, according to the latest report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The data showed the number of rape cases registered in 19 metropolitan cities in India in the year 2021. As per the report, Kolkata reported 11 cases of rape last year. In addition to this, Kolkata was also the city where no attempt-to-rape case was registered.

The highest number of rape cases, 1,226, was reported by Delhi. The national capital was followed by Jaipur where a total of 502 rape cases were reported. Mumbai stands at third place in the list with 364 cases registered in 2021.

Coming to the cities with the least number of cases, second to Kolkata was Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore which reported a total of 12 cases. This was followed by Patna, Bihar where 30 cases of rape were reported. Kolkata, like this year, reported 11 cases in 2020 as well. In 2019, this number stood at 14.

ALSO READ:

According to the NCRB data, the total number of rape cases reported across 19 metropolitan cities was 3,208. Pan-India, this number stood at 31,677. The total number of rape victims across India was 31,878. Among other 19 metropolitan cities, Bengaluru reported 117 cases, Hyderabad reported a total of 116 cases, Indore and Nagpur reported 165 and 115 cases.

According to the state-wise statistics, women in Uttar Pradesh faced the maximum crimes in the country in 2021 with a total of 56,083 cases reported. This was followed by Rajasthan, which reported 40,738 cases and Maharashtra, which witnessed a total of 39,526. Nagaland emerged as the state with the least number of crimes against women.

Among the list of Union Territories, Delhi topped the list with the highest number of cases. Among the list of all the states and the union territories in the country combined, Lakshadweep was the only region which reported zero cases of crimes against women.

Uttar Pradesh, along with topping the list in the number of crimes against women, also showcased the highest number of crimes against girl child victims. UP registered a total of 6,790 cases.