    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Kolkata reported least number of rape cases among 19 cities in 2021: NCRB report

    india | IST

    Kolkata reported least number of rape cases among 19 cities in 2021: NCRB report

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
    Mini

    As per the report, Kolkata reported 11 cases of rape last year. Moreover, Kolkata was also the city where no attempt-to-rape case was registered.

    Kolkata reported the least number of rape cases in 2021, according to the latest report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The data showed the number of rape cases registered in 19 metropolitan cities in India in the year 2021. As per the report, Kolkata reported 11 cases of rape last year. In addition to this, Kolkata was also the city where no attempt-to-rape case was registered.
    The highest number of rape cases, 1,226, was reported by Delhi. The national capital was followed by Jaipur where a total of 502 rape cases were reported. Mumbai stands at third place in the list with 364 cases registered in 2021.
    Coming to the cities with the least number of cases, second to Kolkata was Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore which reported a total of 12 cases. This was followed by Patna, Bihar where 30 cases of rape were reported. Kolkata, like this year, reported 11 cases in 2020 as well. In 2019, this number stood at 14.
    ALSO READ:  
    Housewives more than half of over 45,000 female suicides, says NCRB
    According to the NCRB data, the total number of rape cases reported across 19 metropolitan cities was 3,208. Pan-India, this number stood at 31,677. The total number of rape victims across India was 31,878. Among other 19 metropolitan cities, Bengaluru reported 117 cases, Hyderabad reported a total of 116 cases, Indore and Nagpur reported 165 and 115 cases.
    According to the state-wise statistics, women in Uttar Pradesh faced the maximum crimes in the country in 2021 with a total of 56,083 cases reported. This was followed by Rajasthan, which reported 40,738 cases and Maharashtra, which witnessed a total of 39,526. Nagaland emerged as the state with the least number of crimes against women.
    Among the list of Union Territories, Delhi topped the list with the highest number of cases. Among the list of all the states and the union territories in the country combined, Lakshadweep was the only region which reported zero cases of crimes against women.
    ALSO READ:  NCRB data: West Bengal reported highest fake notes cases in 2021
    Uttar Pradesh, along with topping the list in the number of crimes against women, also showcased the highest number of crimes against girl child victims. UP registered a total of 6,790 cases.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng