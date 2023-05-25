From Rs 299 to 3,500 — 'Jamai Shasthi' grand platter rules the plates of Bengali households

This joyous festival, deeply rooted in Bengali tradition, radiates the warmth and affection reserved for daughters and sons-in-law. In this enchanting occasion, rich rituals intertwine with the aromas and flavors of traditional cuisine, immersing participants in an unforgettable experience.

This 'Jamaishasthi', brings alive the warmth of the true Bengali festival. The festival is all about the daughter and son-in-law. Along with many rituals, food of traditional flavours took the domination of the day.

Nowadays, every celebration has changed its form and style. So, in this “Jamaishasthi” people can get sumptuous lunch at a restaurant. By spending 299 to 3500 people can have a grand platter during “Jamaishasthi”.

A popular five-star hotel's restaurant of Kolkata, 'Sonargaon' is offering lunch & dinner on 25th May for the occasion of “ Jamaishashti”. Timings for Lunch have been set from 12:30 -3:30 pm and for Dinner, it will start from 7.30 pm onwards.

Also read: Madurai bride brings along pet Jallikattu bull to her wedding

Both traditional yet exotic Bengali Aamish (Non-Veg) Thali and Niramish (Veg) Thali comprising of Kacha Aamer Chutney, Cholar Dal, Bhetki Paturi, Chingri Macher Malai Curry, Kosha Mangsho, Aam Doi, Payesh, Mishti, Topshe Fry, Alu Bhaja, Luchi and much more will be available on the day. The price of Niramish (Veg) Thali at Rs 2700 plus taxes per person and Aamish (Non-veg) Thali at Rs 3500 plus taxes per person.

Another all-day Jamaishashti diner Buffet at CAL 27 will be available. Comprising of delectable delicacies like Live Pizza and Pasta, International Grill stations, Sea Food, Roasts & Desserts served with a glass of a select beverage or mocktail and much more. Price starts from 3500 rupees plus taxes per person.

On the other hand, Jamaishashti's special offer at "Tangra Restaurant" located at Pritilata Road, Ward No. 23, Siliguri, serving 21 types of items for Rs. 299 keeping common people’s needs on my mind.

Also read: Identical twins get exactly same marks in Gujarat class 10 board exams

Their menu includes 'Ladies finger Paturi, 'Potol Posta', 'Raw Banana Kofta', 'Pointed Gourd with Prawns', 'Pointed Gourd Prawns', 'Chilli Chicken', 'Chicken Kosha', 'Chutney', 'Sweets' and much more. Mousumi Dey, the owner of the restaurant, said that this initiative is to feed the son-in-law on this day.

She said, "I always loved to cook. I used to sing before. But no one supported me. This shop was created out of an indomitable desire to do something myself. But my son and husband are very supportive.''

Mousumi Dey’s son Somnath Dey said, "It has been a few months since I opened the shop. Suddenly this matter comes to mind. The taste of mother's hand cooking is very wonderful. Let everyone relish that taste. There can be no better day than Jamaishashti so start with this offer. Many more such offers are planned. "