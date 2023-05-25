English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeindia NewsFrom Rs 299 to 3,500 — 'Jamai Shasthi' grand platter rules the plates of Bengali households

    From Rs 299 to 3,500 — 'Jamai Shasthi' grand platter rules the plates of Bengali households

    From Rs 299 to 3,500 — 'Jamai Shasthi' grand platter rules the plates of Bengali households
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Local18  May 25, 2023 10:23:35 PM IST (Published)

    This joyous festival, deeply rooted in Bengali tradition, radiates the warmth and affection reserved for daughters and sons-in-law. In this enchanting occasion, rich rituals intertwine with the aromas and flavors of traditional cuisine, immersing participants in an unforgettable experience.

    This 'Jamaishasthi', brings alive the warmth of the true Bengali festival. The festival is all about daughter and son-in-law. Along with many rituals food of traditional flavours took the domination of the day.

    Nowadays, every celebration has changed its form and style. So, in this “Jamai shasthi” people can get sumptuous lunch at restaurant. By spending Rs 299 to Rs 3,500, people can have grand platter during “Jamaishasthi”.
    A popular five star hotel's restaurant of Kolkata, 'Sonargaon' is offering lunch & dinner on 25th May for the occasion of “ Jamaishashti”. Timings for Lunch has been set from 12:30 -3:30 pm and for Dinner it will start from 7.30pm onwards.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X