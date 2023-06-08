Kolhapur clashes update: 36 people detained as situation returns to normalcy

Kolhapur SP Mahendra Pandit said that two SRPF platoons from Pune, a team of 100 jawans from Sangli, and an additional 1500 jawans have been deployed in the region.

As many as 36 people have been arrested so far on charges of rioting, public property damage, and unlawful assembly following a clash between two groups in Kolhapur on Wednesday, June 7. The incident took place during a protest in the region for using Tipu Sultan's image with an inappropriate audio message in a social media post. According to Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit, the situation has been gradually returning to normalcy.

Residents of the city were seen shopping for necessities from the markets throughout Kolhapur as business owners opened their shops on Thursday. However, the SP added that the internet services in the region will be suspended until 12 PM on June 8.

He also said that an additional police arrangement has been made to maintain peace throughout the city. According to Pandit, two SRPF platoons from Pune, various senior officers, and a team of 100 jawans have come from Sangli. An additional 1,500 jawans have also been deployed in the region.

The situation had become intense after clashes broke out between a group that had come out to protest against the allegedly offensive social media post and some locals who were found to be supportive of the post. According to reports, the police had to resort to the use of force in order to disperse the crowd.

Later, a curfew was also imposed by the authorities in order to control the situation.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also reacted to the situation. CM Shinde said that it is the responsibility of the government to maintain law and order. He urged the public to remain calm and assured them that action would be taken against those found guilty.

Deputy CM Fadnavis added that such hooliganism will not be tolerated in the state and that a detailed investigation will be conducted against the perpetrators.