CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsKolhapur clashes update: 36 people detained as situation returns to normalcy

Kolhapur clashes update: 36 people detained as situation returns to normalcy

Kolhapur clashes update: 36 people detained as situation returns to normalcy
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 8, 2023 2:16:51 PM IST (Published)

Kolhapur SP Mahendra Pandit said that two SRPF platoons from Pune, a team of 100 jawans from Sangli, and an additional 1500 jawans have been deployed in the region.

As many as 36 people have been arrested so far on charges of rioting, public property damage, and unlawful assembly following a clash between two groups in Kolhapur on Wednesday, June 7. The incident took place during a protest in the region for using Tipu Sultan's image with an inappropriate audio message in a social media post. According to Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit, the situation has been gradually returning to normalcy.

Residents of the city were seen shopping for necessities from the markets throughout Kolhapur as business owners opened their shops on Thursday. However, the SP added that the internet services in the region will be suspended until 12 PM on June 8.
He also said that an additional police arrangement has been made to maintain peace throughout the city. According to Pandit, two SRPF platoons from Pune, various senior officers, and a team of 100 jawans have come from Sangli. An additional 1,500 jawans have also been deployed in the region.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X