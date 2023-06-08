Kolhapur clashes update: 36 people detained as situation returns to normalcy

Kolhapur SP Mahendra Pandit said that two SRPF platoons from Pune, a team of 100 jawans from Sangli, and an additional 1500 jawans have been deployed in the region.

As many as 36 people have been arrested so far on charges of rioting, public property damage, and unlawful assembly following a clash between two groups in Kolhapur on Wednesday, June 7. The incident took place during a protest in the region for using Tipu Sultan's image with an inappropriate audio message in a social media post. According to Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit, the situation has been gradually returning to normalcy.

Residents of the city were seen shopping for necessities from the markets throughout Kolhapur as business owners opened their shops on Thursday. However, the SP added that the internet services in the region will be suspended until 12 PM on June 8.

He also said that an additional police arrangement has been made to maintain peace throughout the city. According to Pandit, two SRPF platoons from Pune, various senior officers, and a team of 100 jawans have come from Sangli. An additional 1,500 jawans have also been deployed in the region.