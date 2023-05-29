Auction of 'valuable' dumps at closed Kolar Gold Fields moves a step ahead

English
    By Abhimanyu Sharma  May 29, 2023 2:41:09 PM IST (Updated)

    As much as 33 million tonne (MT) of extraction waste (a by-product of mining), commonly known as 'tailings', is estimated to be lying at the KGF. Estimates also suggest that there are leftover gold and rare metals such as palladium and tungsten worth over Rs 30,000 crore at the KGF. 

    A transaction advisor has been appointed to auction the "valuable" dumps at the closed Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), where global tenders will be issued to attract bids for the extraction of minerals, people in the know told CNBC-TV18.

    Even though any further mining at the site is ruled out for the time being,  mineral extraction is being aimed at via the non-cyanide methodology to prevent seepage of harmful chemicals into the groundwater. Global tenders would ensure widespread participation as only a few companies have the capability to employ such technology.
