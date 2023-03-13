Kochi dump yard fire: Kerala government seeks advice of New York City Fire Department

The NY City Fire Department’s Deputy Fire chief advised the authorities to use drones mounted with infrared cameras to monitor temperature changes and detect smouldering embers amid the garbage piles

After dealing with the fire at the Kochi waste treatment plant for 11 days, the Kerala government has turned to the New York City Fire Department for advice to douse the blaze. NSK Umesh, the District Disaster Management Authority Chairman and Ernakulam District Collector, held virtual discussions with New York City Fire Department’s deputy chief George Healy on March 12.

Fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant started on March 2, with potentially hazardous fumes from the garbage fires choking Kochi city.

“He (Healy) said the present method of extinguishing the blaze in the plastic waste is the suitable option and suggested that an alert should be maintained in areas of the garbage hill where the fire could be contained,” Umesh stated.

Umesh added that the fire chief advised constant monitoring of areas where fires have been controlled, but could potentially catch fire again. While the concerted effort of 23 Fire Force units, 32 excavators and three high-pressure pumps have doused 95 percent of the fire already, due to practical difficulties shifting garbage to another plant to soak in water is proving impossible.

Healy also advised the Kochi district administration to use drones mounted with infrared cameras to monitor temperature changes and detect smouldering embers amid the garbage piles. He added that further garbage should not be added to parts of the plant that had been on fire.

Apart from Umesh, the virtual meeting was also attended by Shekar Kuraikose, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority Member Secretary, and Venkitachalam Anantharaman, Advisor from the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar.

While the fire continued to rage, authorities halted solid waste movement in the city. Waste collection only began after Kerala High Court pulled up the government and directed municipal authorities to resume waste collection from Sunday. The High Court had also ordered the formation of a six-member committee to monitor the situation at the waste treatment plant and also explore long-term waste management solutions for Kochi.

The smoke from the fire could be a serious health hazard for the residents of Kochi. Nearly 700 people have already visited or been admitted to hospitals with respiratory ailments. Public health authorities have published advisories cautioning pregnant women and those suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases to remain indoors.