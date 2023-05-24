English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeKnow significance and legacy of ‘Sengol’, historic sceptre to be placed inside the new Parliament News

Know significance and legacy of ‘Sengol’, historic sceptre to be placed inside the new Parliament

Know significance and legacy of ‘Sengol’, historic sceptre to be placed inside the new Parliament
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 1:58:59 PM IST (Published)

The Sengol was made by Vummidi Bangaru Chetty, a jeweller in the then Madras under the supervision of the seer of Thiruvaduthurai Atheenam, a prominent mutt in Tamil Nadu. Currently, the Sengol has been kept at a museum in Allahabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 as part of celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The historic inauguration will see PM Modi installing a golden sceptre near the Speaker's seat.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about the historic significance of the golden sceptre, ‘Sengol’, in the new Parliament building at a press conference today.
“This Sengol has huge significance. Around 10:45 pm on August 14, 1947, Pandit Nehru received this Sengol from Tamil Nadu, and in the presence of several senior leaders, he accepted this as a symbol of achieving independence. It is a sign of a shift of power from the British to the people of this country," said Amit Shah.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X