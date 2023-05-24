Know significance and legacy of ‘Sengol’, historic sceptre to be placed inside the new Parliament

The Sengol was made by Vummidi Bangaru Chetty, a jeweller in the then Madras under the supervision of the seer of Thiruvaduthurai Atheenam, a prominent mutt in Tamil Nadu. Currently, the Sengol has been kept at a museum in Allahabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 as part of celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The historic inauguration will see PM Modi installing a golden sceptre near the Speaker's seat.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about the historic significance of the golden sceptre, ‘Sengol’, in the new Parliament building at a press conference today.

“This Sengol has huge significance. Around 10:45 pm on August 14, 1947, Pandit Nehru received this Sengol from Tamil Nadu, and in the presence of several senior leaders, he accepted this as a symbol of achieving independence. It is a sign of a shift of power from the British to the people of this country," said Amit Shah.