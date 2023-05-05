Know criminal past of Anil Dujana, UP gangster killed in Meerut encounter

Anil Dujana terrorised people and businessmen in Noida, Ghaziabad and other areas in Delhi-NCR. Following the complaints, the police had been on the lookout for him, and he was finally gunned down in Meerut.

Gangster Anil Dujana, who was out on bail in a murder case, was killed in an encounter with the special task force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police in Meerut on Thursday. Dujana, who was known to terrorise people in Noida, Ghaziabad, and other parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region, had over 60 criminal cases pending against him.

He was released on bail from Tihar Jail on April 10 and was allegedly threatening witnesses who had testified against him. ADG Special Task Force (STF) Amitabh Yash confirmed the news of Dujana’s encounter on Thursday.

After getting out on bail, Dujana had decided to kill a witness, NDTV reported citing sources familiar with the matter. The police took action against Dujana as witnesses in key cases linked to the dreaded gangster have been killed in recent times.

The STF team then moved in to arrest Dujana when he and his gang opened fire at the policemen and the retaliatory firing led to the gangster's death, according to reports.

Who was Anil Dujana?

Anil Dujana wasn't an ordinary gangster as he had a network which spread across the entire western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Haryana. He was even called the "Chota Shakeel" of western Uttar Pradesh.

Anil Dujana was a resident of a village in Greater Noida. He had over 60 criminal cases filed against him and 18 of those cases were related to murder and others were related to extortion, dacoity, robbery, and rebellion, among others.

Dujana was also booked under the Gangster Act and National Security Act, apart from various sections of IPC.

His rise in the world of crime began when he started working with the infamous Sundar Bhati gang in the early 2000s. He was first named in a murder case in 2002 at the age of 22. The case was registered at Kavi Nagar police station in Ghaziabad.

He was also booked in another murder case, along with three other cases of dacoity, attempt to murder, and Arms Act in the same year.

After his arrest in January 2012 in a 2011 triple murder case, he had been mostly in jail. However, he reportedly met several criminals in the jail and started operating his gang from inside the prison.

In 2014, he was shifted from Luksar jail in Greater Noida to Banda jail in the Banda district of UP. However, he was released on bail from time to time.

He was accused of plotting a double murder in Greater Noida in 2015 in which a police constable was killed.

Dujana also tried to make a career in politics outside of crime as he contested the panchayat election as an independent and defeated his rival, Sangram Singh, in 2016.

Dujana was again arrested in February 2019. Following his arrest, the gang was allegedly managed by his brother Mainpal and others who thrived on extortions.

A case against Dujana was filed for the alleged abduction of Sangeeta Tomar, a key witness in a case against him.

Dujana walked out of jail on bail recently and already had two FIRs filed against him for threatening a witness and another woman in the Jaichand Pradhan murder case.

Following the complaints, the police had been on the lookout for him, and he was finally gunned down in Meerut.