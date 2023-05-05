Know criminal past of Anil Dujana, UP gangster killed in Meerut encounter

3 Min(s) Read
Anil Dujana terrorised people and businessmen in Noida, Ghaziabad and other areas in Delhi-NCR. Following the complaints, the police had been on the lookout for him, and he was finally gunned down in Meerut.
Gangster Anil Dujana, who was out on bail in a murder case, was killed in an encounter with the special task force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police in Meerut on Thursday. Dujana, who was known to terrorise people in Noida, Ghaziabad, and other parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region, had over 60 criminal cases pending against him.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious
May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry
May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
He was released on bail from Tihar Jail on April 10 and was allegedly threatening witnesses who had testified against him. ADG Special Task Force (STF) Amitabh Yash confirmed the news of Dujana’s encounter on Thursday.
After getting out on bail, Dujana had decided to kill a witness, NDTV reported citing sources familiar with the matter. The police took action against Dujana as witnesses in key cases linked to the dreaded gangster have been killed in recent times.