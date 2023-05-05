Know criminal past of Anil Dujana, UP gangster killed in Meerut encounter

Anil Dujana terrorised people and businessmen in Noida, Ghaziabad and other areas in Delhi-NCR. Following the complaints, the police had been on the lookout for him, and he was finally gunned down in Meerut.

Gangster Anil Dujana, who was out on bail in a murder case, was killed in an encounter with the special task force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police in Meerut on Thursday. Dujana, who was known to terrorise people in Noida, Ghaziabad, and other parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region, had over 60 criminal cases pending against him.

He was released on bail from Tihar Jail on April 10 and was allegedly threatening witnesses who had testified against him. ADG Special Task Force (STF) Amitabh Yash confirmed the news of Dujana’s encounter on Thursday.

After getting out on bail, Dujana had decided to kill a witness, NDTV reported citing sources familiar with the matter. The police took action against Dujana as witnesses in key cases linked to the dreaded gangster have been killed in recent times.