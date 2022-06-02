KK was how an entire generation expressed love, hurt, and joy; he was a way of life

Much loved playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known by his stage name KK, died on Tuesday night shortly after performing at a college fest in Kolkata. He was 53.

His sudden passing away has left his countless fans across the country in a state of shock and disbelief. It’s been two days since, but the heavy outpour of grief on social media continues to be overwhelming with several people sharing fond memories of how his music was an inextricable part of their lives and how he will continue to live on through the prolific, inimitable legacy that he has left behind.

You may or may not like Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan, or Mohit Chauhan, but everyone loved KK. He was everywhere—in college canteens, at farewells, reunions, chic clubs, on personal playlists of new lovers, those nursing a heartbreak, even the ones trying to reinvent themselves or going through a midlife crisis. No matter what you are going through in life, you’ll find KK crooning your feelings in a song or two. He was also one of those few singers who was a staple among all age groups — a rare feat that even musicians more celebrated than him cannot take credit for.

Other than his silken smooth voice that I have always associated with the soothing aroma of ginger-lemon-honey tea and the rich texture of a well-made hot chocolate (his songs have the same calming effect on me as these two beverages), KK’s one remarkable quality makes him stand out among all his peers. It also likens him to his all-time inspiration Kishore Kumar (KK, the first). Much like Kumar’s, KK’s songs are standalone entities too, larger than the films or the albums they belong to. There is a very good chance that you may have listened to a KK song for years and still not know which film it is from.

Tu Aashiqui Hai was a regular in my middle school choir. So were Aashaayein and Hai Junoon. The most popular guy in my batch shot to fame after he sang Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai at an inter-class singing competition. Post that first stellar performance, the poor fellow was made to sing it at every event when our teachers were short on performances. I could sing these songs in my sleep but I didn’t know then whose voice it was or the films they came from. It didn’t matter.

I learned to drive at 16 in a white second-hand Maruti 800. Those were the days of pen drives. Mine was loaded with all my favorite songs. The first time I took my friends out for a ride, I played the music on full blast. Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, O Meri Jaan, Dil Kyu Ye Mera, Jaane Kaise, Mere Bina, Jaane Ye Kya Hua, Bas Ek Pal, Teri Yaadon Mein, O Jaana, Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar. With windows rolled down, we sang till our voices went hoarse. One the way back, one of my friends exclaimed, “You’re such a KK fan! Me too. He is so good!” I looked at him and asked innocuously, “Who’s KK?”

That’s how I was introduced to the man I’d been listening to and loving for years. You don’t have to be heartbroken to appreciate the poignancy in his voice in songs like Tadap Tadap or Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana. You can be absolutely happy in life and still feel the listlessness of Awaarapan Banjarapan or the loneliness of Teri Yaadon Mein deep in your gut. EDM and trans music are great but no party feels like it without Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe, It’s the Time to Disco or Ding Dong. So 90s! you may smirk, but KK was the language of an entire generation, which we liberally used to express love, hurt, aspiration, and joy. He was a way of life.

It is sad that we don’t appreciate people when they are alive as much as we should for the indescribable value that they add to our lives. KK was among the most underrated artistes of our time, much like Irrfan Khan. But like Irrfan, he was immensely loved. I’d like to believe that he was aware of it. How could he not be? His concerts were always packed, with the audience singing alongside him word for word, beat for beat. Love, when it flows in such swathes unbidden, it surely reaches. I hope it did. While he was still around, prepping for the next concert, the next new song, quietly humming hum rahe ya na rahe kal, kal yaad aayenge ye pal under his breath, aware of the potency of the lyrics, of the fleeting time, and his indispensable space in the vast galaxy of Hindi music.

Read other pieces by Sneha Bengani here.