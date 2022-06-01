Singer KK dies after concert in Kolkata

Singer Krishnakumar Kenneth, better known as KK, passed away on Tuesday night. He was 53.

According to media reports, the singer had performed at a concert in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha stadium as a part of Gurudas College's fest and returned to the hotel where he was staying, when he fell down the stairs.

He was taken to CMRI hospital in Kolkata, where he was pronounced dead. At the time of this writing, a cause of death could not be ascertained.

The 53-year-old singer reportedly fell down the stairs at the hotel where he was staying after the concert in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium. Doctor at CMRI hospital said the singer was brought dead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid condolences on Twitter.

KK is a prolific singer and is known for belting out songs that are a hit especially among younger listeners.

KK was born on August 23, 1968. He made his Bollywood debut with the song "TadapTadap"in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999. He has recorded songs in eight languages.

KK had posted last on Instagram just 10 hours before his untimely demise, about his concert.

View this post on Instagram

KK is survived by his wife, son and daughter.