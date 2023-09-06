Bombay High Court grants ex-Mumbai mayor interim relief in COVID-19 body bag scam

The Bombay High Court, on Wednesday, granted interim protection from arrest to former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar for four weeks in connection with an alleged scam involving the procurement of body bags for COVID-19 victims.

Justice NJ Jamadar, presiding as a single bench, granted this relief to Pednekar, emphasising that the case investigation was ongoing and did not warrant custodial interrogation at this stage.

"The issue of custodial interrogation can be considered during the final hearing of the matter. I am inclined to protect the liberty of the applicant (Pednekar) for a period of four weeks," the judge said.

In the event of an arrest, Pednekar would be released upon providing a personal bond of Rs 30,000, as ordered by the High Court.

Additionally, the court instructed Pednekar to cooperate with the ongoing investigation and to present herself before the city police's Economic Offences Wing on September 11, 13, and 16 for questioning, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The bench is set to reconvene to address the matter again in four weeks' time.

Pednekar resorted to the High Court for relief after a sessions court rejected her pre-arrest bail plea last week, citing allegations of her involvement in an economic offence related to a substantial amount of public funds.

The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had registered a case against Pednekar and two high-ranking officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 420 (cheating) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), following a complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

The complaint alleged misappropriation of funds and irregularities in the management of healthcare facilities, as well as the procurement of body bags for deceased COVID-19 patients, masks, and other items by the BMC during the pandemic.

Pednekar served as the Mayor of Mumbai from November 2019 until March 2022, when the term of the BMC's general body concluded. New civic elections are yet to take place.

In her pre-arrest bail plea, Pednekar asserted that she had been falsely implicated in the case, characterizing the complaint against her as politically motivated.

She contended that the case was only filed following a rift within the Shiv Sena party and claimed she was being targeted due to her affiliation with the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

Furthermore, Pednekar alleged that Kirit Somaiya, the complainant in the case and a former Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai, had a history of habitually targeting politicians who did not align with his party.