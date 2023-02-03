Committee working on 'core vocabulary' for 'translating legal material in regional languages': Kiren Rijiju

In 2012, the Supreme Court had refused the proposals of various state governments to permit the use of their local languages in the high courts.

A committee, chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge, has been set up by the ministry of law for creating "a core vocabulary close to all Indian languages for purpose of translating legal material in regional languages", union law minister Kiren Rijiju was quoted by News 18 as saying in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Late in January this year, India Today reported while quoting Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud that the Supreme Court has constituted a committee headed by Justice AS Oka for translation of top court's judgments into regional languages.

In 2012, the Supreme Court had refused the proposals of various state governments to permit the use of their local languages in the high courts.

As per the information shared by the government on its website, it had had received proposals from the government of Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Karnataka to permit use of Tamil, Gujarati, Hindi, Bengali and Kannada in the proceedings of state high courts.

"The advice of the Chief Justice of India was sought on these proposals as per a decision of Cabinet Committee taken in 1965 which provides that comments of the Chief Justice of India are necessary before considering any proposal for use of Hindi or any Regional language in the proceedings of a High Court," the government said.

However, "the Chief Justice of India... intimated that the Full Court, after due deliberations, decided not to accept the proposals". The government had then "abided" by the decision of the Supreme Court.

There's no law made in this regard by Parliament so far. But, Article 348(1) of the Constitution says "that all proceedings in the Supreme Court and in every High Court shall be in English language until Parliament by law otherwise provides".

Article 348 (2) provides that the state governor may, "with the previous consent of the President, authorise the use of the Hindi language or any other language used for any official purpose of the State, in the proceedings of the High Court having its principal seat in that state provided that decrees, judgments or orders passed by such High Courts shall be in English".

Meanwhile, the Official Language Act, 1963 provides under Section 7 that the use of Hindi or official language of a state, in addition to the English language, may be authorised, with the consent of the President of India, by the Governor of the State for the purpose of judgments, decrees etc. made by the High Court for that state.