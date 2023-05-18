Breaking News
Sensex, Nifty 50 off opening highs, Divis Lab top loser
Kiren Rijiju is no longer Union law minister | What might have led to the cabinet reshuffle

By CNBCTV18.com May 18, 2023 11:07:29 AM IST (Updated)

Arjun Ram Meghwal has replaced Rijiju to become the new law minister in India, Rashtrapati Bhawan said on Thursday.

Kiren Rijiju is no longer the Minister of Law. Arjun Ram Meghwal has replaced Rijiju to become the new law minister in India, Rashtrapati Bhawan said on Thursday.  Meghwal will now be in-charge of the law ministry, along with his existing portfolios.  Meanwhile, Rijiju has be allotted the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

"Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Kiren Rijiju. The portfolio of Ministry of Earth Sciences be assigned to Kiren Rijiju," Rashtrapati Bhawan.
Meghwal is the third law minister ever since the BJP returned to power in the Centre in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.  Kiren Rijiju had taken charge as the law minister on July 7, 2021. Rijiju had replaced Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was the Union law minister since July 5, 2016.
