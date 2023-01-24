"The E-Committee of SC (Supreme Court) has initiated an E-court project. It is at the final stage. The proposal will also cost a huge amount of money," Law minister Kiren Rijiju said.

Amid the longstanding Centre versus Supreme Court Collegium debate, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju called for the government and judiciary to work together, saying that it is the only way to reduce the pendency of cases.

He said there 4.90 crore pending cases as of now. Addressing a press conference, he spoke about the "important" role of technology in reducing this pendency, and shed some light on the "E-court project".

"The E-Committee of SC (Supreme Court) has initiated an E-court project. It is at the final stage. The proposal will also cost a huge amount of money. I hope that we can bring it to the cabinet. PM Modi is proactive in providing assistance in the demands of the judiciary," Rijiju was quoted by ANI as saying.

He reiterated that "the combined effort of the government and the judiciary will help in bringing down the number of pending cases in the country."

Kiren Rijiju, who had earlier courted controversy for calling the Supreme Court Collegium an "alien" concept , said on Monday that unlike the government, judges are not elected and that they do not face public scrutiny but people watch them and make assessment about them from the way they deliver justice.

Speaking about the Centre versus Collegium debate over transfer and appointment of judges to higher benches, Rijiju had said there can be a difference of opinion between the government and the judiciary but that does not mean the two are attacking each other and a "Mahabharat" is going on as is being projected by some.

Few days back, Kiren Rijju had also given a suggestion to have a government representative in the Supreme Court Collegium has added fuel to the fire. He has time and again called for a reform in the Collegium, alleging that the system is not transparent. "Also there is no accountability," he added.

He had said this after a Supreme Court bench accused the government of "sitting" on files. The Supreme Court had alleged that many names have been pending with the Centre for months and years, including some which were reiterated by the collegium. "Once the Collegium reiterates a name, it is the end of the chapter," a Supreme Court bench had said earlier.

What is E-court project?

The eCourts Mission Mode Project is a pan-India project, monitored and funded by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India for the District Courts across the country.

Meanwhile, the E-committee is a body constituted by the government following a proposal from the Chief Justice of India, to assist him in formulating a National policy on computerisation of the Indian judiciary and advise on technological communication- and management-related changes, the Supreme Court says

THE PROJECT ENVISAGES

To provide efficient and time-bound citizen centric services delivery as detailed in eCourt Project Litigant’s Charter.

To develop, install & implement decision support systems in courts.

To automate the processes to provide transparency in accessibility of information to its stakeholders.