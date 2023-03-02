Kiren Rijiju calls for urgent action to protect vulnerable children at national conference

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted the urgency of safeguarding women and children from sexual abuse at a national conference on Child Sexual Abuse Material hosted by the National Human Rights Commission in New Delhi. The two-day conference aimed to develop recommendations for policymakers, social media platforms, and law enforcement agencies to advocate for a safe cyberspace for children.

Rijiju dubbed child sexual abuse as one of the gravest and disconcerting challenges, urging society to come together to ensure the safety of vulnerable members. The minister underlined that a society or a nation cannot celebrate its achievements if their women and children are not safe. He urged all stakeholders and society to do more to combat the issue of violence faced by children.

The NHRC said in a statement that the production, transmission, and consumption of CSAM trigger further demand for new and more egregious content, thereby perpetuating the sexual abuse of new children in addition to the continued molestation of child victims. This may have irreparable psychological damage on children, impacting their growth and development.

The conference comes in light of the increasing number of cases of child sexual abuse material in India. The Commission has been organizing dialogues from time to time in the recent past to come out with ways and means to check this menace.

On July 21, 2020, the NHRC had organized an online national conference on the subject with valuable inputs from international organizations, government ministries, law enforcement agencies, and parents' associations, among others.

As a precursor to the upcoming conference, a 'Discussion on Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM)' was held on November 4, 2022, wherein various domain experts brainstormed on the nature, extent, and different manifestations of the issue of CSAM.

The conference included senior officers of the ministries concerned, legal experts, academicians, and scholars. The discussions revolved around five themes, including understanding the nature, extent, and emerging issues, legal provisions relating to CSAM, the role of technology and intermediaries in the prevention, detection, and investigation of CSAM, international trends in fighting CSAM, and the role of enforcement agencies and cyber forensics in detection, investigation, and monitoring of CSAM.

Rijiju inaugurated the conference in the presence of NHRC Chairperson Justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra and rights panel members. The minister described the conference as "timely and very relevant" and said, "We expect that concrete outcomes will come out of it."

The Commission issued two 'Human Rights Advisory for the Protection of the Rights of Children in the context of COVID-19' dated September 29, 2020, and June 2, 2021, respectively, wherein it made recommendations to the concerned authorities regarding cybercrime and online safety of children. These pertained to using the cybercrime reporting portal and PRAGYATA Guidelines for Digital Education.

Rijiju emphasized that crimes against children are difficult to digest and that society needs to be extremely serious in its approaches. He said, "It cannot be treated just as a crime. If you look at it just as a crime, then we will deal with it just as an ordinary crime."

The conference aims to provide concrete recommendations to policymakers, content hosts, including social media platforms, and law enforcement agencies to advocate safe cyberspace for children. The Commission hopes that the conference will contribute to the prevention of child sexual abuse and the protection of children's rights.