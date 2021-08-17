Kinnaur landslide: Death toll climbs to 28; several feared trapped under debris

The death toll from the landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district climbed to 28 after the recovery of three more bodies. The rescue operation is being carried out jointly by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and members of local police and home guards.

State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said as per information provided by Bhawanagar SHO, bodies had been retrieved from the rubble at Chaura village on National Highway 5 in Nichar tehsil.

The landslide occurred on August 11 near Chaura village. On the day of the incident, 10 bodies were recovered and 13 people were rescued.

An HRTC bus, which along with other vehicles, was buried under the debris, was found in a badly damaged condition on August 12. A truck was also found, which had rolled down towards a riverside due to stones falling down a mountainside, and the driver's body was recovered.

The SUV and its passengers feared buried under the rubble have not been found so far, Mokhta said,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to landslide in Kinnaur and Rs 50,000 each to the injured, the PMO had said.

