Kinnaur landslide: 15 dead, 13 rescued, several feared trapped; search operation underway

The death toll in the landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district crossed 15 where the search and rescue operation resumed early on Friday. Thirteen people were rescued in the rescue operation being carried out jointly by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and the members of local police and home guards.

Several others are still feared buried under the debris but the exact number was not known.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, which, along with other vehicles, was buried under the debris after the landslide , has been found in a badly damaged condition, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta had said.

A Bolero car could not be traced, he added. The HRTC bus was on its way from Reckong Peo to Haridwar via Shimla when it was hit by boulders after the landslide around Wednesday noon near Chaura village on national highway-5 in Nigulsari area of Nichar tehsil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to landslide in Kinnaur and Rs 50,000 each to the injured, said the PMO.