'Kidney for sale': This time the joke isn’t for an iPhone, but house security deposit in Bengaluru

A Twitter user named Ramyakh Jain mentioned the difficulties of finding a place in the upscale Indiranagar area of Bengaluru and shared pictures of the poster that was attached to a pole. The poster mocks the high rents and exorbitant deposits one has to shell out to rent a home in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru can be really cheeky. Recently, a poster went viral on social media. The person who posted it put their “left kidney on sale” to pay for the security deposit of a rental house. The poster mocks the high rents and exorbitant deposits one has to shell out to rent a home in the tech capital.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Nature and history: Karnataka CM Bommai unveils plans to boost state tourism
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Now, a single window licence portal for Delhi eateries, lodging establishments
Feb 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Indian tea connoisseurs may have to shell out more due to 25% reduction in crop, hints expert
Feb 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
A Twitter user named Ramyakh Jain mentioned the difficulties of finding a place in the upscale Indiranagar area of Bengaluru and shared pictures of the poster that was attached to a pole.
The poster read, |Left kidney on sale. Need money to fund the security deposit amount landlords are asking for”.
The latter part of the poster read, “Just Kidding, but I need a house in Indiranagar. Scan the code for the profile.” The QR code printed on the poster was the professional profile of the advertiser for the landlords to verify.
ALSO READ |
A user named Anita Rane, who loved the idea, wrote, “I 100% would do this too and gotta resort to marketing tactics”
In another comment, one user jokingly wrote, “Should have put the 'right' one on sale. There are very few buyers for the 'left' in India lately.”
While another user quipped that Mumbaikars will not find it special referring to the similarly high property prices in Mumbai.
Last year, a few young professionals from Bengaluru shared posts on social media about some landlords in Bengaluru checking the LinkedIn profiles of people to vet them. One person even alleged that he was rejected because he was not from IIT, as per a Times Now report.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!