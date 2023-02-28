'Kidney for sale': This time the joke isn’t for an iPhone, but house security deposit in Bengaluru

A Twitter user named Ramyakh Jain mentioned the difficulties of finding a place in the upscale Indiranagar area of Bengaluru and shared pictures of the poster that was attached to a pole. The poster mocks the high rents and exorbitant deposits one has to shell out to rent a home in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru can be really cheeky. Recently, a poster went viral on social media. The person who posted it put their “left kidney on sale” to pay for the security deposit of a rental house. The poster mocks the high rents and exorbitant deposits one has to shell out to rent a home in the tech capital.

The poster read, |Left kidney on sale. Need money to fund the security deposit amount landlords are asking for”.

The latter part of the poster read, “Just Kidding, but I need a house in Indiranagar. Scan the code for the profile.” The QR code printed on the poster was the professional profile of the advertiser for the landlords to verify.

A user named Anita Rane, who loved the idea, wrote, “I 100% would do this too and gotta resort to marketing tactics”

In another comment, one user jokingly wrote, “Should have put the 'right' one on sale. There are very few buyers for the 'left' in India lately.”

While another user quipped that Mumbaikars will not find it special referring to the similarly high property prices in Mumbai.

Last year, a few young professionals from Bengaluru shared posts on social media about some landlords in Bengaluru checking the LinkedIn profiles of people to vet them. One person even alleged that he was rejected because he was not from IIT, as per a Times Now report.