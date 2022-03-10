Kichha Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Kichha Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Kichha is an assembly constituency in the Udham Singh Nagar district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Kichha legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Kichha was won by Rajesh Shukla of the BJP. He defeated INC's Harish Rawat.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Rajesh Shukla.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rajesh Shukla garnered 40363 votes, securing 45.77 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2127 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.41 percent.

The total number of voters in the Kichha constituency stands at 139525 with 73152 male voters and 66369 female voters.