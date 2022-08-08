    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Khatu Shyam temple stampede kills 3 in Rajasthan's Sikar; several injured
    By CNBCTV18.com

    Two people among those injured were referred to a hospital in the state capital. A team of police reached the spot soon soon after the incident and claimed that the situation is under control now.

    Three people were dead and several others injured after a stampede broke out at Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan's Sikar. The stampede took place at around 5 am in the morning at the entrance of the temple. The devotees had reportedly gathered for a monthly fair at the temple.
    Two people among those injured were referred to a hospital in the state capital. A team of police reached the spot soon soon after the incident and claimed that the situation is under control now.
    Khatu Shyam Ji Temple in the Sikar district is one of the most popular pilgrim destination in the state. Today, the 11th day of the lunar calendar, is considered auspicious for darshan of Khatu Shyam Ji who is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Krishna.
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to pay his condolences to the families of the victims.

