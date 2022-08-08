Khatu Shyam temple stampede kills 3 in Rajasthan's Sikar; several injured

Mini
Two people among those injured were referred to a hospital in the state capital. A team of police reached the spot soon soon after the incident and claimed that the situation is under control now.
Two people among those injured were referred to a hospital in the state capital. A team of police reached the spot soon soon after the incident and claimed that the situation is under control now.
Rajasthan | Three people died, several injured at Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar where a stampede occurred during a monthly fair, earlier this morning. Two injured people referred to a hospital in Jaipur. Police present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bgnL9sRr1j— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 8, 2022
Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022