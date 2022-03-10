Khatima Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Khatima Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Khatima is an assembly constituency in the Udham Singh Nagar district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Khatima legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Khatima was won by Pushkar Singh Dhami of the BJP. He defeated INC's Bhuwan Chandra Kapri.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Pushkar Singh Dhami.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Pushkar Singh Dhami garnered 29539 votes, securing 36.51 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2709 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.35 percent.

The total number of voters in the Khatima constituency stands at 120145 with 60880 male voters and 59260 female voters.