Khargone bus accident: 15 dead, 25 injured after bus falls off bridge into Madhya Pradesh river

According to officials, 15 people were killed and 25 others were injured when a bus fell off a bridge into a river in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at 8:40 am on Tuesday morning. The bus fell from the Dongargaon bridge on a dry bed of the Borad river near the Dasanga area under the Oon police station, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

The injured passengers were immediately shifted to District Hospital in Khargone, where they are undergoing treatment. The rescue operation is still underway to ensure everyone who was on board the bus has been accounted for.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on May 9 confirmed the death toll and announced that the chief minister has offered ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

In addition, the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 to those who sustained minor injuries.

The Prime Minister's Office has also offered an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each decased in the Khargone bus accident. Rs 50,000 will be given to every injured individual.

This news comes soon after the tragic incident in Kerala's Malappuram district, where a houseboat carrying over 30 passengers capsized near the Thoovaltheeram beach. The accident resulted in the death of 22 people, with eight more people receiving treatment in the hospital.

With agency inputs.