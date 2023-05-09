Khargone bus accident: 15 dead, 25 injured after bus falls off bridge into Madhya Pradesh river

The bus was en route from Indore to Khargone when the accident happened. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined, but state officials have launched an inquiry into the incident.

According to officials, 15 people were killed and 25 others were injured when a bus fell off a bridge into a river in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday morning.

VIDEO | Several feared dead after a bus fell off a bridge into a river in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh earlier today. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/F9s3z6hCyU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 9, 2023

The incident took place at 8:40 am on Tuesday morning. The bus fell from the Dongargaon bridge on a dry bed of the Borad river near the Dasanga area under the Oon police station, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.