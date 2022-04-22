Key takeaways from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's press conference

Prime Minister Johnson met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss a whole host of issues, ranging from the Ukraine war, to ways to forge deeper defence partnership between the two countries.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has concluded a two-day visit to India. The key development of the meeting between Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was that both have agreed to push their sides to complete free trade agreement negotiations by Diwali.

On the situation in Ukraine, Johnson said that it is realistic to assume that the war could continue till the end of 2023. He also said the situation in Ukraine remains unpredictable. But Putin will not conquer the spirit of the Ukrainian people.

On India's position there was appreciation to some extent -- he said that India had condemned the Bucha killings and that Modi has asked "President Putin about what on earth is he doing?" These were the exact words of the British Prime Minister.

He also said that India and the UK will work together on dealing with autocracies, be it Russia or China for that matter.

On human rights violations in India, he said that both India and the UK are friends and have informal conversations on human rights and do ask each other difficult questions as well.

India in that meeting had raised concerns about Sikh extremist groups in the UK and the Johnson said they do not tolerate such groups and an anti-extremist Task Force has been set up to help India.

On the extradition of Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, an issue that precedes Boris Johnson's tenure as PM, he said legal technicalities are stopping that extradition from happening. From the UK government's side, that extradition has already been cleared and the UK does not welcome economic offenders who want to flee India, he said.

On the FTA, he said that both sides have told negotiators to finish talks by Diwali. But whisky tariffs are going to be a difficult one. He hopes there would be some sort of conclusion. UK whiskey attracts a tariff of 150 percent and this is something that Johnson had asked earlier as well during his visit as foreign secretary some years ago to India.

