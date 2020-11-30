Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Nifty could see resistance at 13,150 zone: IIFL's Anu Jain
Asian shares grind lower amid vaccine doubts, economic concern
Oil prices slip in cautious trade ahead of OPEC+ meet
Rupee slumps 35 paise to 74.76 against US dollar
Home India
India

Kevadia a family holiday spot, more tourists at Statue of Unity than Statue of Liberty: Official

Updated : November 30, 2020 10:04 AM IST

The town, nestled amid Satpura and Vindhayachal ranges along the banks of the Narmada river, has a number of small and big tourist spots.
Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, around 13,000 tourists were visiting the statue daily.
Kevadia a family holiday spot, more tourists at Statue of Unity than Statue of Liberty: Official

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Carlyle Group in advanced stages to acquire Granules India for around $1 billion, say sources

Carlyle Group in advanced stages to acquire Granules India for around $1 billion, say sources

Govt caps surge pricing by cab aggregators at 1.5 times of base fare, issues other guidelines

Govt caps surge pricing by cab aggregators at 1.5 times of base fare, issues other guidelines

RBI has set precedence in LVB bond write-off, will hurt other banks: Report

RBI has set precedence in LVB bond write-off, will hurt other banks: Report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement