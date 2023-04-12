Keshub Mahindra passes away: Industrialist and India's oldest billionaire was an inspirational leader

INSPACe Chairman Pawan K Goenka posted about the death of Keshub Mahindra on Twitter, who was born on October 9, 1923 in Shimla.

Keshub Mahindra, the Chairman Emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra Group, passed away at the age of 99 on Wednesday. Tributes have started pouring in after the demise of the former Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra.

“The industrial world has lost one of the tallest personalities today. Shri Keshub Mahindra had no match; the nicest person I had the privilege of knowing. I always looked forward to meetings with him and was inspired by how he connected business, economics and social matters. Om Shanti,” tweeted INSPACe Chairman Pawan K Goenka.

The industrial world has lost one of the tallest personalities today. Shri Keshub Mahindra had no match; the nicest person I had the privilege of knowing. I always looked forward to mtgs with him and inspired by how he connected business, economics and social matters. Om Shanti. — Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) April 12, 2023

Keshub Mahindra had served as the chairman of the Mumbai-based conglomerate from 1963 to 2012. He was instrumental in the company's early years when it began selling and manufacturing utility vehicles. Mahindra graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.

Keshub Mahindra was born on October 9, 1923, in Shimla. He completed his graduation from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, United States. Keshub joined the Mahindra company in 1947. This was co-founded by his father, J C Mahindra, in 1945. He assumed the role of chairman in 1963 and transformed the company from an assembler of Willys jeeps in India to a diversified conglomerate.

India's oldest billionaire, Mahindra, had recently reclaimed his spot on Forbes' list of the world's wealthiest individuals, with a net worth of $1.2 billion. The 99-year-old chairman emeritus of the Mahindra & Mahindra group was among 169 other Indian billionaires who made the coveted list in 2023. Keshub had earlier lost his place on the list but has now returned.