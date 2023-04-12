Former Mahindra Group chairman Keshub Mahindra passes away

Keshub Mahindra passed away was the chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra and served as the chairman of the conglomerate from 1963 to 2012. He passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 99 years.

Former chairman of the Mahindra group Keshub Mahindra passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 99-years-old and would have turned 100 this year.

Mahindra was born on October 9, 1923 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. He graduated from Wharton at US' University of Pennsylvania.

He was the chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra and served as the chairman of the conglomerate from 1963 to 2012. He had joined the company in 1947. During Mahindra's nearly 50-year tenure as the chairman, he transformed the firm to a conglomerate from an assembler of Willys Jeeps in India. Mahindra & Mahindra is now best known for its SUVs and tractors and is also present in other sectors like hospitality, software services and real estate.

Mahindra, with a net worth of $1.2 billion, was also the oldest Indian billionaire, according to a recent Forbes report. He had recently re-entered the Forbes' list of India's Richest Billionaires for 2023.

Mahindra was a renowned philanthropist and was also part of various prestigious committees and organisations. The government had appointed him to serve on multiple committees such as the Central Advisory Council of Industries, Sachar Commission on Company Law & MRTP, among others.

Mahindra, from 2004 to 2010, was also a part of the PM's Council on Trade and Industry.