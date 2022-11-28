A mob, led by the Latin Catholic church, attacked the Vizhinjam police station late Sunday in protest against the construction of Adani port.

Over 3,000 people were booked in connection with violent clashes that erupted during the protest against the Adani port project in Kerala's Vizhinjam area on Sunday night. A mob, led by the Latin Catholic church, attacked the Vizhinjam police station late Sunday in protest against the construction of Adani port. The protest has been ongoing for the last over 120 days, an official said.

Why are there protests against the Adani port project?

Protesters have been pressing for their seven-point charter of demands, including stopping the construction work and conducting a coastal impact study in connection with the multi-crore project. They alleged that the unscientific construction of groynes, the artificial sea walls as part of the upcoming Vizhinjam port, was one of the reasons for the increasing coastal erosion.

What happened earlier

On November 22, the protesters assured the Kerala High Court that they would not block any vehicles coming to the Vizhinjam seaport. However, they violated the assurances and stopped the trucks carrying construction materials to the site on Saturday, mounting tensions in the area.

As the protest turned violent, Kerala police registered multiple cases against at least 15 Latin Catholic priests, including metropolitan Archbishop Thomas J Netto. The accused were charged with criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly and rioting.

Later on Sunday, a mob besieged a police station, seeking to release those taken into custody over the clashes that erupted on Saturday. They attacked the police station using sticks and bricks. They also damaged the police vehicles parked outside. Around 36 police officers were injured in the incident.

"...a mob gathered at the police station in the evening and demanded the release of a few persons arrested in another case. They vandalised the police station and attacked the officers. An SI has received an open fracture on his leg. It seems like a brick hit him," Additional Director General of Police (PTI quoted Law and Order, MR Ajith Kumar.

Kumar said there was no provocation on behalf of the police. He said officials were trying to maintain law and order in the region by exercising maximum restraint. It was when the protests turned violent that the police had to resort to lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse the mob, he added.

However, Vicar General Eugene Pereira, who attended the reconciliatory meeting on behalf of the protesters, said the facts of the cases registered against protesters have to be verified about the violence, and the church representatives will attend Monday's meeting called by the Collector. He alleged the police had detained five local persons without giving details of the reasons for taking them, which provoked the locals.

Tensions ease after meeting

To ease tensions, senior officials, including the district collector, city police commissioner and sub-collector, called a reconciliatory meeting with the protesters at the Kovalam animation centre. After the meeting, the church authorities agreed to disperse the protesters without creating further trouble.

"Today's talks have ended now. The people gathered in the nearby areas will leave without creating any trouble for the public. Talks will continue in the morning. We will have multiple meetings with the officials," Pereira had said on Sunday.

In the wake of the clashes, police tightened security in the Vizhinjam region. The Kerala government also deployed more police officials from the other districts.

(With inputs from agencies)