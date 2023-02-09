Kerala trans couple are now biological parents; the baby came a month early

The couple had taken the Internet by storm in recent weeks when they shared their pregnancy photoshoot on Instagram. Paval was recorded as male at birth and now identifies as female while Zahad was observed as female at birth and now identifies as male.

In what could be a first for the transgender community in India, a transgender couple has given birth to a baby. Zahad, a 23-year-old trans man from Kerala, gave birth at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. His partner Ziya Paval, a 21-year-old trans woman, said that the baby weighing 2.90 kg was born around 9.30 am through a Caesarean section. The baby was born nearly a month early. The couple has not disclosed the gender identity of the newborn.

The couple had taken the Internet by storm in recent weeks when they shared their pregnancy photoshoot on Instagram. Paval was recorded as male at birth and now identifies as female while Zahad was observed as female at birth and now identifies as male. Their experience may be a rare one in India as no other transgender couple could call themselves biological parents.

The couple decided to try and get pregnant after realising that the legal process of adoption would be a challenge. As Zahad had not yet completely transitioned and retained his ovaries and uterus, he could still get pregnant. After stopping hormone treatment, Zahad could try to get pregnant and restart his transition journey after birth.

ALSO READ:

“I feel adipoli! (great) I can't wait to see my baby doll. It is fascinating that I can be a mother and father. While it is a lot to take emotionally, I can't wait to complete this phase as a mother and then become a father,” Zahad had told The Quint before the delivery.

As Zahad has undergone breast removal as part of the transition process, the couple will be relying on breast milk from the milk bank. During the pregnancy, the couple was helped by Zahad’s formerly estranged family. Zahad, a trained accountant, belongs to a Christian family in Thiruvananthapuram. Ziya hails from a conservative Muslim family.

The couple has received a lot of support on social media platforms but many still criticised the trans couple. “We were overwhelmed by the number of people who wrote to us saying they'll pray for the baby's good health. But many others criticised us and said we should live the gender roles we were assigned at birth,” Ziya told The Quint.