Kerala: At least 62 Sabarimala pilgrims injured as bus falls into gorge

At least 62 people were injured on Tuesday after a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims fell into a gorge in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district. Police said the bus carrying pilgrims was returning after darshan at Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.
As per the latest information, at least 64 people including nine children were on board when the bus veered off the road and fell into the gorge in Elavunkal near Nilackal at around 1.30 PM. The pilgrims are from Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai district.
Police added that injured people have been shifted to various hospitals in Pathanamthitta and Erumely for initial treatment and will will be shifted to better facilities later.
Note: This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
-With inputs from PTI
First Published: Mar 28, 2023 2:56 PM IST
