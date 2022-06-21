Kerala HSLC 2022 announced today; here's how to check

The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) announced the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2022 result today at 11 am.

Around 4 lakh students appeared for the Kerala board examination this year which was conducted in March-April 2022. The theory examinations were held from March 30 to April 22, while the practical exams were conducted between February 21 and March 15, 2022. The exams were held in the offline mode between 9.45 am and 12.30 pm.

Where to check the results?

Candidates who have appeared for the class 12 board exams can check their results on the following websites

Students can also check their results on the mobile apps SAPHALAM 2022, iExaMS – Kerala and PRD Live. These mobile apps can be downloaded from Google Play.

How to check?

Students can follow the steps given below to check their HSLC 2022 results.

Visit the website https://keralaresults.nic.in/

After the results are announced, the result link will be updated on the homepage. Click on the result link.

The student will have to enter their details such as roll number and date of birth and submit it.

The results will appear on the screen.

Students are advised to download the results and take a print for future reference.

To check the DHSE Kerala Result 2022 via SMS, students will have to send a text message in the given format below to 56263.

KERALA12<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER

In 2021, a total of 4,46,471 students appeared for the Kerala Class 12 board examinations of which 3,28,702 students passed successfully. V Sivankutty, the state education minister, held a press conference last year to announce the results, which were released on July 28.

The board announced the Class 10 exam results on June 15 this year. In the Kerala SSLC exams, a total of 4,26,469 students appeared, of which 4,23,303 students passed. The highest pass percentage was recorded in Kannur district at 99.76 percent.