Kerala minister warns of police action against people following 'flood tourism' trend

Revenue Minister K Rajan has warned people against following the new 'flood tourism' trend. He said there is a growing trend among people to visit flooded areas and try to enter the waters or catch fish.

Warning against such activities, Rajan said the same should be avoided as it creates an additional burden on authorities involved in carrying out relief and rescue operations. He said that people should strictly avoid going to areas that are inundated as part of the trend.

He even warned of police action in case of violation, he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

"Such activities in flooded areas would not be permitted at all, and if necessary, police assistance would be sought to remove such persons," he said while referring to the reports of one such incident.

As per reports, many people gathered at the spot in Kerala where an elephant was stranded for hours. This allegedly created a problem for the local authorities, PTI reported.

Rain and flood situation in Kerala

#WATCH | Aluva Mahadeva Temple in Kerala's Kochi submerged as the water level of Periyar River increased following incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/l3b6Jg92Rk — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022 On Tuesday, the On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, indicating extremely high rainfall in all the state districts, barring Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod, for August 3 and has predicted heavy rainfall in the state till August 5.

Six deaths — one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts and three in Kannur — have been reported due to heavy rainfall in the state. With this, total rain-related casualties in the state mounted to 12 — between July 31 and August 2 — the Kerala State Emergency Operations Center (KSEOC) had said.

Besides, three people have also gone missing from various parts of the state during the day, it had said. In view of the heavy rainfall and anticipating landslides, flash floods and other disasters, the state government had also opened 95 relief camps across Kerala where 2,291 people have been relocated, KSEOC had said on Tuesday, PTI reported.

#WATCH | Road damaged, bridge inundated in Balal village of Kasargod due to heavy rainfall in the region#Kerala pic.twitter.com/BgMsBBLhFh — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022

Rajan said that the Kerala government had taken all necessary steps, such as setting up relief camps so that there is no loss of life and people can comfortably wait out the rains. He emphasised that there was no need to be concerned about the flood-prone, low-lying Kuttanad area of the state. However, the authorities are monitoring the situation there.

(With inputs from PTI)