Kerala Lottery result December 8, 2021: First prize winner gets Rs 70 lakh; see the winning numbers 

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 527. Kerala’s State Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

Results announced as of yet are:

1st Prize (Rs 70 lakh) Winning Ticket: AE 928656

2nd Prize (Rs 5 lakh) Winning Ticket: AK 278323

3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:

AA 168650 AB 748144 AC 590159

AD 174303 AE 195694 AF 492204

AG 119677 AH 837250 AJ 204903

AK 177387 AL 366526

Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:

AA 928656 AB 928656 AC 928656

AD 928656 AF 928656 AG 928656

AH 928656 AJ 928656 AK 928656

AL 928656 AM 928656

4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:

2094 2753 2956 3187

3220 3299 5020 5838

6534 6546 6807 6894

7592 8265 8467 8591

9171 9524

5th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets

1028 1217 2898 4192

5893 6296 7544

6th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets

1419 1826 2084 2335

2985 3003 3336 3640

3695 4097 4232 4302

4339 4400 4930 5714

5745 6691 7858 8153

8835 9471 9749 9841

9864 9870

7th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets

0106 0196 0262 0376

0527 0587 0699 0792

0891 0956 0979 1061

1268 1709 1866 2018

2163 2457 2474 2958

3323 3386 3433 3514

3766 3777 3904 3963

3982 4314 4320 4452

4463 4754 4769 5169

5234 5423 5507 5568

5600 5721 5853 5946

6004 6043 6098 6144

6197 6882 6993 7253

7337 7488 7514 7645

8085 8126 8135 8145

8351 8393 8529 8585

8791 8815 9003 9355

9845 9892 9895 9956

8th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets

0003 0218 0233

0307 0354 0676

1284 1369 1380

1458 1487 1674

1688 1725 1857

1875 1963 2011

2023 2119 2141

2226 2238 2241

2344 2426 2460

2527 2626 2628

2670 2823 2940

3004 3054 3113

3211 3296 3320

3375 3452 3569

3611 3624 3844

3870 3915 4002

4213 4354 4428

4496 4579 4632

4724 4895 4955

5152 5176 5211

5278 5355 5414

5704 5778 5784

5848 5887 5974

6042 6172 6293

6309 6496 6502

6668 6869 6992

7008 7107 7137

7189 7229 7279

7510 7519 7780

7792 7824 7952

8022 8080 8140

8276 8291 8295

8323 8376 8649

8661 8756 8794

8845 8861 8918

9136 9149 9236

9287 9314 9482

9501 9519 9538

9559 9577 9624

9773 9786 9860

9881 9918 9995

How to claim the prize

Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.

For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.