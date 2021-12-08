0

  • Kerala Lottery result December 8, 2021: First prize winner gets Rs 70 lakh; see the winning numbers 

Kerala Lottery result December 8, 2021: First prize winner gets Rs 70 lakh; see the winning numbers 

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results.

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 527. Kerala’s State Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.
Results announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 70 lakh) Winning Ticket: AE 928656
2nd Prize (Rs 5 lakh) Winning Ticket: AK 278323
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
AA 168650         AB 748144        AC 590159
AD 174303         AE 195694        AF 492204
AG 119677         AH 837250        AJ 204903
AK 177387         AL 366526
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
AA 928656          AB 928656         AC 928656
AD 928656          AF 928656         AG 928656
AH 928656          AJ 928656          AK 928656
AL 928656          AM 928656
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
2094         2753        2956        3187
3220        3299        5020         5838
6534        6546        6807         6894
7592        8265        8467         8591
9171        9524
5th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets
1028          1217        2898         4192
5893         6296        7544
6th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets
1419          1826          2084          2335
2985          3003          3336          3640
3695          4097          4232          4302
4339          4400          4930          5714
5745          6691          7858          8153
8835          9471          9749          9841
9864          9870
7th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets
0106          0196          0262          0376
0527          0587          0699           0792
0891          0956           0979          1061
1268         1709            1866           2018
2163          2457          2474            2958
3323          3386          3433          3514
3766         3777           3904           3963
3982          4314          4320           4452
4463          4754         4769            5169
5234          5423          5507           5568
5600          5721          5853            5946
6004          6043         6098             6144
6197         6882          6993            7253
7337         7488           7514              7645
8085         8126           8135             8145
8351         8393            8529             8585
8791         8815            9003              9355
9845         9892           9895             9956
8th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets
0003           0218           0233
0307           0354           0676
1284           1369           1380
1458           1487           1674
1688           1725            1857
1875           1963            2011
2023           2119           2141
2226           2238           2241
2344           2426           2460
2527           2626           2628
2670           2823           2940
3004            3054          3113
3211            3296           3320
3375           3452           3569
3611           3624           3844
3870           3915           4002
4213           4354           4428
4496          4579            4632
4724          4895            4955
5152         5176             5211
5278         5355             5414
5704          5778             5784
5848          5887            5974
6042          6172            6293
6309          6496            6502
6668         6869             6992
7008        7107              7137
7189         7229             7279
7510        7519              7780
7792         7824             7952
8022         8080             8140
8276         8291             8295
8323        8376              8649
8661         8756             8794
8845         8861             8918
9136         9149             9236
9287         9314            9482
9501         9519            9538
9559         9577           9624
9773         9786           9860
9881         9918           9995
How to claim the prize 
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
