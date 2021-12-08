Kerala Lottery result December 8, 2021: First prize winner gets Rs 70 lakh; see the winning numbers 

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 527. Kerala’s State Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.
Results announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 70 lakh) Winning Ticket: AE 928656
2nd Prize (Rs 5 lakh) Winning Ticket: AK 278323
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
AA 168650 AB 748144 AC 590159
AD 174303 AE 195694 AF 492204
AG 119677 AH 837250 AJ 204903
AK 177387 AL 366526
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
AA 928656 AB 928656 AC 928656
AD 928656 AF 928656 AG 928656
AH 928656 AJ 928656 AK 928656
AL 928656 AM 928656
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
2094 2753 2956 3187
3220 3299 5020 5838
6534 6546 6807 6894
7592 8265 8467 8591
9171 9524
5th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets
1028 1217 2898 4192
5893 6296 7544
6th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets
1419 1826 2084 2335
2985 3003 3336 3640
3695 4097 4232 4302
4339 4400 4930 5714
5745 6691 7858 8153
8835 9471 9749 9841
9864 9870
7th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets
0106 0196 0262 0376
0527 0587 0699 0792
0891 0956 0979 1061
1268 1709 1866 2018
2163 2457 2474 2958
3323 3386 3433 3514
3766 3777 3904 3963
3982 4314 4320 4452
4463 4754 4769 5169
5234 5423 5507 5568
5600 5721 5853 5946
6004 6043 6098 6144
6197 6882 6993 7253
7337 7488 7514 7645
8085 8126 8135 8145
8351 8393 8529 8585
8791 8815 9003 9355
9845 9892 9895 9956
8th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets
0003 0218 0233
0307 0354 0676
1284 1369 1380
1458 1487 1674
1688 1725 1857
1875 1963 2011
2023 2119 2141
2226 2238 2241
2344 2426 2460
2527 2626 2628
2670 2823 2940
3004 3054 3113
3211 3296 3320
3375 3452 3569
3611 3624 3844
3870 3915 4002
4213 4354 4428
4496 4579 4632
4724 4895 4955
5152 5176 5211
5278 5355 5414
5704 5778 5784
5848 5887 5974
6042 6172 6293
6309 6496 6502
6668 6869 6992
7008 7107 7137
7189 7229 7279
7510 7519 7780
7792 7824 7952
8022 8080 8140
8276 8291 8295
8323 8376 8649
8661 8756 8794
8845 8861 8918
9136 9149 9236
9287 9314 9482
9501 9519 9538
9559 9577 9624
9773 9786 9860
9881 9918 9995
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.