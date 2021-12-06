Kerala Lottery Result December 6, 2021: First prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh, check details

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Win Win W-645. Kerala’s State Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.
Results announced as of now:
1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket: WZ 127702
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: WZ 288782
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
WN 720168 WO 135095
WP 723642 WR 840104
WS 750649 WT 822055
WU 240461 WV 416962
WW 512232 WX 742215
WY 779659 WZ 203806
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
WN 127702 WO 127702
WP 127702 WR 127702
WS 127702 WT 127702
WU 127702 WV 127702
WW 127702 WX 127702
WY 127702
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0108 0440 0799 1252
1521 1820 2066 2725
3170 3978 4258 4583
5085 5134 5341 6955
7410 8087
5th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets
2440 2942 3351 3511
4846 7148 7229 7873
8629 9771
6th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets
0135 0877 1875
2338 3542 3611
5200 6866 7245
7527 8085 8387
9183 9540
7th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets
0091 0129 0131
0263 0280 0537
0783 1227 1285
1361 1590 1603
1734 1737 1917
1993 2067 2143
2185 2211 2342
2412 2918 3008
3292 3365 3574
3612 3895 3906
4272 4330 4609
4829 4921 4970
5096 5167 5240
5351 5418 5542
5553 5679 5684
6038 6053 6067
6200 6249 6312
6428 6633 6826
6889 6905 7018
7159 7220 7342
7443 7510 7625
7660 7772 7777
7789 7854 7924
8179 8377 8572
8673 8934 8949
8985 9120 9231
9317 9497 9520
9628
8th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets
0055 0116 0117 0332
0398 0427 0477 0490
0499 0563 0587 0746
0818 1023 1054 1259
1354 1423 1459 1499
1551 1568 1704 1773
1950 2053 2064 2221
2463 2749 2803 2891
2967 2982 3069 3173
3194 3313 3463 3494
3591 3610 3697 3755
3805 3864 3999 4011
4029 4154 4166 4219
4328 4334 4411 4470
4486 4530 4669 4791
4863 4935 4958 4995
5062 5104 5198 5214
5366 5564 5610 5626
5642 6143 6160 6226
6246 6272 6366 6420
6437 6545 6642 6658
6669 6700 6865 6895
6898 6939 7117 7155
7181 7234 7251 7358
7444 7445 7761 7882
7930 7954 7997 8049
8063 8089 8095 8165
8210 8460 8520 8679
8704 8806 8848 8946
9099 9150 9228 9265
9447 9522 9541 9827
9868 9981
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, the prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.