Kerala Lottery Result December 6, 2021: First prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh, check details

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Win Win W-645. Kerala’s State Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

Results announced as of now:

1st Prize (Rs 75 lakh) Winning Ticket: WZ 127702

2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: WZ 288782

3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:

WN 720168 WO 135095

WP 723642 WR 840104

WS 750649 WT 822055

WU 240461 WV 416962

WW 512232 WX 742215

WY 779659 WZ 203806

Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:

WN 127702 WO 127702

WP 127702 WR 127702

WS 127702 WT 127702

WU 127702 WV 127702

WW 127702 WX 127702

WY 127702

4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:

0108 0440 0799 1252

1521 1820 2066 2725

3170 3978 4258 4583

5085 5134 5341 6955

7410 8087

5th Prize (Rs 2,000) Winning Tickets

2440 2942 3351 3511

4846 7148 7229 7873

8629 9771

6th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets

0135 0877 1875

2338 3542 3611

5200 6866 7245

7527 8085 8387

9183 9540

7th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets

0091 0129 0131

0263 0280 0537

0783 1227 1285

1361 1590 1603

1734 1737 1917

1993 2067 2143

2185 2211 2342

2412 2918 3008

3292 3365 3574

3612 3895 3906

4272 4330 4609

4829 4921 4970

5096 5167 5240

5351 5418 5542

5553 5679 5684

6038 6053 6067

6200 6249 6312

6428 6633 6826

6889 6905 7018

7159 7220 7342

7443 7510 7625

7660 7772 7777

7789 7854 7924

8179 8377 8572

8673 8934 8949

8985 9120 9231

9317 9497 9520

9628

8th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets

0055 0116 0117 0332

0398 0427 0477 0490

0499 0563 0587 0746

0818 1023 1054 1259

1354 1423 1459 1499

1551 1568 1704 1773

1950 2053 2064 2221

2463 2749 2803 2891

2967 2982 3069 3173

3194 3313 3463 3494

3591 3610 3697 3755

3805 3864 3999 4011

4029 4154 4166 4219

4328 4334 4411 4470

4486 4530 4669 4791

4863 4935 4958 4995

5062 5104 5198 5214

5366 5564 5610 5626

5642 6143 6160 6226

6246 6272 6366 6420

6437 6545 6642 6658

6669 6700 6865 6895

6898 6939 7117 7155

7181 7234 7251 7358

7444 7445 7761 7882

7930 7954 7997 8049

8063 8089 8095 8165

8210 8460 8520 8679

8704 8806 8848 8946

9099 9150 9228 9265

9447 9522 9541 9827

9868 9981

How to claim the prize

Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.

For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, the prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.