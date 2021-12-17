Kerala Lottery result December 17, 2021: Check which ticket won Rs 70 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 255. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Nirmal NR 255 results are announced online as well. The winners of December 17 will receive a prize of Rs 70 lakh.

Kerala Lottery Results for December 17, announced as of yet are:

1st Prize (Rs 70 lakh) Winning Ticket:

NO 905866

2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: NV 447434

3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:

NN 537067 NO 753111

NP 377299 NR 666229

NS 109315 NT 827942

NU 219317 NV 142989

NW 582995 NX 228827

NY 909788 NZ 555102

Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:

NN 905866 NP 905866

NR 905866 NS 905866

NT 905866 NU 905866

NV 905866 NW 905866

NX 905866 NY 905866

NZ 905866

4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:

0271 0406 0761

1473 2148 2567

2615 4830 5258

5267 6490 6807

6831 6945 7134

7158 7262 8444

5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets

0486 0941 0995

1748 1804 1973

2066 2778 3812

4278 4329 4384

4805 5018 5055

5581 5756 6092

6195 6459 6943

7223 7588 7929

8001 8195 8534

8886 8971 9377

9431 9689 9735

9750 9807 9825

6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets

0017 0042 0192 0390

0523 0588 0673 0723

0754 0839 1063 1135

1141 1345 1539 1589

2010 2203 2297 2405

2442 2483 2515 2723

2730 3187 3225 3285

3542 3549 3575 4080

4136 4373 4429 4530

4780 4832 4904 5029

5107 5157 5615 5906

5992 6024 6041 6046

6357 6448 6797 6809

7493 7549 7656 7720

7749 7764 7775 7859

8063 8168 8197 8226

8279 8315 8447 8521

8635 8860 8891 8940

9021 9140 9201 9412

9856 9917 9992

7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets

0006 0150 0268 0321

0322 0376 0474 0482

0510 0563 0573 0698

0920 1280 1472 1537

1715 1753 1975 2040

2086 2098 2102 2133

2147 2174 2254 2292

2350 2426 2440 2719

2814 2856 2917 2951

2964 3012 3170 3365

3495 3600 3649 3693

3845 3977 4195 4202

4335 4345 4367 4446

4489 4595 4666 4697

4774 4850 4956 5101

5141 5218 5395 5582

5587 5636 5672 5861

5897 5928 6007 6119

6166 6188 6192 6391

6404 6452 6556 6584

6654 6768 6875 6897

7001 7009 7042 7312

7334 7599 7612 7758

7790 7854 7869 7888

8074 8109 8248 8404

8438 8472 8555 8574

8642 8649 8874 8882

8967 9027 9032 9068

9121 9125 9215 9216

9519 9556 9607 9660

9840 9891

How to claim the prize

Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.

For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.