Kerala Lottery result December 17, 2021: Check which ticket won Rs 70 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 255. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Nirmal NR 255 results are announced online as well. The winners of December 17 will receive a prize of Rs 70 lakh.
Kerala Lottery Results for December 17, announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 70 lakh) Winning Ticket:
NO 905866
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: NV 447434
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
NN 537067 NO 753111
NP 377299 NR 666229
NS 109315 NT 827942
NU 219317 NV 142989
NW 582995 NX 228827
NY 909788 NZ 555102
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
NN 905866 NP 905866
NR 905866 NS 905866
NT 905866 NU 905866
NV 905866 NW 905866
NX 905866 NY 905866
NZ 905866
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0271 0406 0761
1473 2148 2567
2615 4830 5258
5267 6490 6807
6831 6945 7134
7158 7262 8444
5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets
0486 0941 0995
1748 1804 1973
2066 2778 3812
4278 4329 4384
4805 5018 5055
5581 5756 6092
6195 6459 6943
7223 7588 7929
8001 8195 8534
8886 8971 9377
9431 9689 9735
9750 9807 9825
6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets
0017 0042 0192 0390
0523 0588 0673 0723
0754 0839 1063 1135
1141 1345 1539 1589
2010 2203 2297 2405
2442 2483 2515 2723
2730 3187 3225 3285
3542 3549 3575 4080
4136 4373 4429 4530
4780 4832 4904 5029
5107 5157 5615 5906
5992 6024 6041 6046
6357 6448 6797 6809
7493 7549 7656 7720
7749 7764 7775 7859
8063 8168 8197 8226
8279 8315 8447 8521
8635 8860 8891 8940
9021 9140 9201 9412
9856 9917 9992
7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets
0006 0150 0268 0321
0322 0376 0474 0482
0510 0563 0573 0698
0920 1280 1472 1537
1715 1753 1975 2040
2086 2098 2102 2133
2147 2174 2254 2292
2350 2426 2440 2719
2814 2856 2917 2951
2964 3012 3170 3365
3495 3600 3649 3693
3845 3977 4195 4202
4335 4345 4367 4446
4489 4595 4666 4697
4774 4850 4956 5101
5141 5218 5395 5582
5587 5636 5672 5861
5897 5928 6007 6119
6166 6188 6192 6391
6404 6452 6556 6584
6654 6768 6875 6897
7001 7009 7042 7312
7334 7599 7612 7758
7790 7854 7869 7888
8074 8109 8248 8404
8438 8472 8555 8574
8642 8649 8874 8882
8967 9027 9032 9068
9121 9125 9215 9216
9519 9556 9607 9660
9840 9891
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.