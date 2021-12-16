Kerala Lottery result December 16, 2021: Check which ticket won Rs 80 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 399. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Karunya Plus KN 399 results are announced online as well. The winner of December 16 will receive a prize of Rs 80 lakh.
Kerala Lottery Results for December 16, announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 80 lakh) Winning Ticket: PZ 265608
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: PR 636164
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
PN 735539 PO 559478
PP 546626 PR 759711
PS 775859 PT 529923
PU 269910 PV 221372
PW 101862 PX 863416
PY 768704 PZ 930922
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
PN 265608 PO 265608
PP 265608 PR 265608
PS 265608 PT 265608
PU 265608 PV 265608
PW 265608 PX 265608
PY 265608
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0331 1045 1117
1540 2180 2211
2268 2417 3710
5115 5220 5380
5429 7638 7842
8263 9677 9716
5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets
0109 0113 0269
0585 0844 0861
1139 1153 1268
1540 1852 2183
2989 3326 3470
3712 3961 4048
4227 4509 4848
5887 6046 6139
6481 6627 7582
8395 8560 8754
8822 8833 8979
9445
6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets
0007 0059 0195 0210
0789 0822 0835 1140
1201 1232 1258 1274
1504 1538 1613 1662
1936 2059 2121 2163
2202 2229 2520 2721
2806 2836 3023 3209
3726 3892 3982 3989
3993 4166 4262 4367
4455 4513 4680 4877
4949 4973 5322 5531
5619 5916 5958 6014
6252 6515 6530 6759
6865 7043 7087 7090
7352 7355 7585 7644
7695 7752 8002 8029
8133 8303 8360 8389
8557 8792 8948 8988
9079 9247 9253 9427
9773 9852 9954 9961
7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets
0030 0032 0058 0090
0129 0183 0223 0309
0311 0334 0363 0493
0536 0551 0656 0687
0733 0795 0946 1035
1419 1681 1697 1889
1892 1920 1977 2044
2149 2237 2409 2533
2776 2838 2913 2960
3009 3084 3349 3392
3755 3818 4034 4070
4107 4180 4229 4236
4272 4282 4352 4426
4527 4844 5145 5150
5301 5385 5403 5434
5570 5601 5620 5743
5904 5980 5985 5989
5992 6082 6138 6272
6285 6450 6471 6601
6771 6811 6828 6857
6861 6957 6988 7006
7052 7096 7120 7154
7369 7445 7446 7485
7491 7572 7643 7645
7651 7718 7736 7907
7946 7980 8013 8048
8098 8114 8117 8213
8255 8369 8393 8401
8409 8551 8835 9032
9285 9299 9301 9414
9516 9536 9698 9873
9883 9966
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.