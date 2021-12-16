0

Kerala Lottery result December 16, 2021: Check which ticket won Rs 80 lakh

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, ticket holders need to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 399. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Karunya Plus KN 399  results are announced online as well. The winner of December 16 will receive a prize of Rs 80 lakh.
Kerala Lottery Results for December 16, announced as of yet are:
1st Prize (Rs 80 lakh) Winning Ticket: PZ 265608
2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: PR 636164
3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:
PN 735539   PO 559478
PP 546626   PR 759711
PS 775859   PT 529923
PU 269910   PV 221372
PW 101862  PX 863416
PY 768704   PZ 930922
Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:
PN 265608  PO 265608
PP 265608  PR 265608
PS 265608  PT 265608
PU 265608  PV 265608
PW 265608  PX 265608
PY 265608
4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:
0331  1045  1117
1540  2180  2211
2268  2417  3710
5115  5220  5380
5429  7638  7842
8263  9677  9716
5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets
0109  0113  0269
0585  0844  0861
1139  1153  1268
1540  1852  2183
2989  3326  3470
3712  3961  4048
4227  4509  4848
5887  6046  6139
6481  6627  7582
8395  8560  8754
8822  8833  8979
9445
6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets
0007  0059  0195  0210
0789  0822  0835  1140
1201  1232  1258  1274
1504  1538  1613  1662
1936  2059  2121  2163
2202  2229  2520  2721
2806  2836  3023  3209
3726  3892  3982  3989
3993  4166  4262  4367
4455  4513  4680  4877
4949  4973  5322  5531
5619  5916  5958  6014
6252  6515  6530  6759
6865  7043  7087  7090
7352  7355  7585  7644
7695  7752  8002  8029
8133  8303  8360  8389
8557  8792  8948  8988
9079  9247  9253  9427
9773  9852  9954  9961
7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets
0030  0032  0058  0090
0129  0183  0223  0309
0311  0334  0363  0493
0536  0551  0656  0687
0733  0795  0946  1035
1419  1681  1697  1889
1892  1920  1977  2044
2149  2237  2409  2533
2776  2838  2913  2960
3009  3084  3349  3392
3755  3818  4034  4070
4107  4180  4229  4236
4272  4282  4352  4426
4527  4844  5145  5150
5301  5385  5403  5434
5570  5601  5620  5743
5904  5980  5985  5989
5992  6082  6138  6272
6285  6450  6471  6601
6771  6811  6828  6857
6861  6957  6988  7006
7052  7096  7120  7154
7369  7445  7446  7485
7491  7572  7643  7645
7651  7718  7736  7907
7946  7980  8013  8048
8098  8114  8117  8213
8255  8369  8393  8401
8409  8551  8835  9032
9285  9299  9301  9414
9516  9536  9698  9873
9883  9966
How to claim the prize
Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.
For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.
 
