Kerala Lottery result December 16, 2021: Check which ticket won Rs 80 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department released the list of winners for the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 399. The state’s Lottery Department was the first one to be set up in India, and now organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The Karunya Plus KN 399 results are announced online as well. The winner of December 16 will receive a prize of Rs 80 lakh.

Kerala Lottery Results for December 16, announced as of yet are:

1st Prize (Rs 80 lakh) Winning Ticket: PZ 265608

2nd Prize (Rs 10 lakh) Winning Ticket: PR 636164

3rd Prize (Rs 1 lakh) Winning Tickets:

PN 735539 PO 559478

PP 546626 PR 759711

PS 775859 PT 529923

PU 269910 PV 221372

PW 101862 PX 863416

PY 768704 PZ 930922

Consolation Prize (Rs 8,000) Winning Tickets:

PN 265608 PO 265608

PP 265608 PR 265608

PS 265608 PT 265608

PU 265608 PV 265608

PW 265608 PX 265608

PY 265608

4th Prize (Rs 5,000) Winning Tickets:

0331 1045 1117

1540 2180 2211

2268 2417 3710

5115 5220 5380

5429 7638 7842

8263 9677 9716

5th Prize (Rs 1,000) Winning Tickets

0109 0113 0269

0585 0844 0861

1139 1153 1268

1540 1852 2183

2989 3326 3470

3712 3961 4048

4227 4509 4848

5887 6046 6139

6481 6627 7582

8395 8560 8754

8822 8833 8979

9445

6th Prize (Rs 500) Winning Tickets

0007 0059 0195 0210

0789 0822 0835 1140

1201 1232 1258 1274

1504 1538 1613 1662

1936 2059 2121 2163

2202 2229 2520 2721

2806 2836 3023 3209

3726 3892 3982 3989

3993 4166 4262 4367

4455 4513 4680 4877

4949 4973 5322 5531

5619 5916 5958 6014

6252 6515 6530 6759

6865 7043 7087 7090

7352 7355 7585 7644

7695 7752 8002 8029

8133 8303 8360 8389

8557 8792 8948 8988

9079 9247 9253 9427

9773 9852 9954 9961

7th Prize (Rs 100) Winning Tickets

0030 0032 0058 0090

0129 0183 0223 0309

0311 0334 0363 0493

0536 0551 0656 0687

0733 0795 0946 1035

1419 1681 1697 1889

1892 1920 1977 2044

2149 2237 2409 2533

2776 2838 2913 2960

3009 3084 3349 3392

3755 3818 4034 4070

4107 4180 4229 4236

4272 4282 4352 4426

4527 4844 5145 5150

5301 5385 5403 5434

5570 5601 5620 5743

5904 5980 5985 5989

5992 6082 6138 6272

6285 6450 6471 6601

6771 6811 6828 6857

6861 6957 6988 7006

7052 7096 7120 7154

7369 7445 7446 7485

7491 7572 7643 7645

7651 7718 7736 7907

7946 7980 8013 8048

8098 8114 8117 8213

8255 8369 8393 8401

8409 8551 8835 9032

9285 9299 9301 9414

9516 9536 9698 9873

9883 9966

How to claim the prize

Winners of prizes have to confirm the number of the winning tickets in the state gazette which will publish Kerala lottery results. Once their winning tickets are confirmed against the published results, holders of the tickets are to report to the Kerala lottery office in the state capital within 30 days. Ticket holders are to carry identity proof as well as the winning ticket.

For ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less, prize money can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala after the verification is done. Ticket holders who win above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.